The Baltimore Ravens will have a tough task defending Justin Herbert’s passing attack when they meet the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale was asked about Herbert, who is fourth in passing yards with 1,576 and tied for third in passing touchdowns with 13. Martindale said Herbert was "one of those guys that could throw a strawberry through a battleship," according to the Baltimore Sun.

