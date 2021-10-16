CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diverted planes, delays at Reagan National Airport after American Airlines plane blows tires

By Bailey Schulz, USA TODAY
 7 days ago

Several flights were diverted from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Saturday afternoon after an American Airlines plane blew its tires upon landing at the Arlington, Virginia, airport.

According to flight tracker FlightAware , all inbound flights were being held at their origin until 7:30 p.m. EDT Saturday, and arrivals were facing delays averaging 38 minutes. The average departure delays were more than two hours and increasing Saturday afternoon.

“Passengers flying to or from Reagan National (DCA) this afternoon should check directly with their airline on the status of their flight prior to coming to the airport, as a disabled aircraft has temporarily disrupted air traffic,” the airport tweeted Saturday.

The airport had to shut down two of its three runways after American Airlines 4965, arriving from Memphis, Tennessee, and operated by Republic Airways, blew its tires upon landing around 4 p.m. EDT.

The aircraft stopped safely on the runway and Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, according to spokesperson Micah Lillard.

As of 6:15 p.m., the airport had two of its three runways open and air traffic was "resuming," according to a tweet from the airport.

There were 71 passengers and four crew members on board the disabled plane. Passengers were bussed to the terminal, and there were no injuries reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident, said FAA spokesperson Eva Lee Ngai.

An image of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

Follow USA TODAY reporter Bailey Schulz on Twitter: @bailey_schulz .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Diverted planes, delays at Reagan National Airport after American Airlines plane blows tires

