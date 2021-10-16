CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

IOC: FIFA should consult on biennial World Cup

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OMvVy_0cTZVZSH00

Citing three primary concerns, the International Olympic Committee expressed strong reservations Saturday about FIFA’s plans to expand the World Cup into a biennial affair, and the organization called for wider consultation from soccer’s international governing body moving forward.

The IOC outlined its main concerns as a potential negative impact on other sports, gender equality and player welfare/health.

Not referenced by the IOC is a potential impact on the Olympics’ men’s soccer tournament if the World Cup was held every two years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OlGVt_0cTZVZSH00 Also Read:
Carli Lloyd bags five goals as USWNT routs Paraguay

The IOC’s statement read, in part:

“The IOC shares these concerns and supports the calls of stakeholders of football, International Sports Federations and major event organizers for a wider consultation, including with athletes’ representatives, which has obviously not taken place.”

FIFA’s head of football development Arsene Wenger first revealed this summer FIFA’s intent to explore the possibility of a World Cup taking place every two years, and opposition has risen steadily since.

Several coaches, players, federations and players associations have voiced public dissent for the plan, which FIFA has continued to back publicly.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

UEFA are on a potential collision course with FIFA after announcing plans for Euro 2028 hosting... which would clash with proposals for the first of the controversial biennial World Cups

UEFA has set out its plans for the hosting of Euro 2028 - a tournament which would clash with the first of FIFA's biennial World Cups if those proposals are approved. European football's governing body said the competition in seven years' time was set to feature 24 teams - the same as the last two European Championships - but the number of participating countries could be increased to 32, with competition regulations yet to have been fixed.
UEFA
The Guardian

Fifa’s biennial World Cup plan draws negative reaction from sponsor Adidas

New criticism of plans to stage a World Cup every two years has appeared from an unexpected source: the chief executive of one of Fifa’s main sponsors, Adidas. Kasper Rørsted, whose views carry great weight in sport, has joined a growing number within football in voicing scepticism of the plans, which could be approved by Fifa before the end of the year.
UEFA
SkySports

Biennial World Cup proposal defended by FIFA president Gianni Infantino

A biennial World Cup will not dilute the "magic" of the tournament, as its frequency would have no bearing on its quality and prestige, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Tuesday. Football's world governing body is conducting a feasibility study into the practicalities of staging a World Cup every two...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carli Lloyd
Person
Ricardo Pepi
Reuters

MLS wants leagues to have greater voice in biennial World Cup talks

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Major domestic leagues deserve to have a greater say in whether or not FIFA's proposal to shift to a biennial World Cup becomes reality, Major League Soccer (MLS) Commissioner Don Garber said on Thursday. Soccer's world governing body is conducting a feasibility study into the practicalities...
MLS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Northern European countries oppose biennial World Cup plan

GENEVA (AP) — The six-nation Nordic group of European soccer federations detailed their opposition Friday to FIFA’s push to stage the World Cup every two years. Increasing the number of World Cups would “cannibalize” existing competitions, make European Championships “obsolete” and marginalize women’s tournaments, the federations wrote in a co-signed statement.
UEFA
chatsports.com

Olympics chiefs demand more talks with FIFA over their controversial plans to stage a biennial World Cup, insisting they 'share the concerns' of other sporting bodies who have criticised Arsene Wenger's plans

The International Olympic Committee wants to have more discussions over controversial plans by the world football body FIFA to hold the World Cup every two years instead of every four, it said on Saturday. FIFA's proposals are set to be voted on in December by the 211 member associations of...
FIFA
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate has NOT responded to Arsene Wenger's invite to discuss biennial World Cup plans with national team bosses... with England boss set to not take up chance despite positive informal talks with FIFA chief

England manager Gareth Southgate is yet to accept Arsene Wenger's invite to discuss FIFA's blueprint for a biennial World Cup. Wenger, who is now FIFA's chief of global football development, will meet national team bosses this week as he looks to generate support for his new-look international calendar, which would include holding a World Cup every two years.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ioc#Jamaica#Uswnt#Usmnt
SkySports

FIFA to consult England boss Gareth Southgate and other national team managers over World Cup proposals

England boss Gareth Southgate and other national team coaches will have the chance to discuss FIFA's plans for the future of men's international football this week. World football's governing body has set up online video conferences to enable every international team coach the opportunity to hear about its post-2024 calendar proposals, which include biennial World Cups.
UEFA
Daily Mail

UEFA president Aleksandr Ceferin tells FIFA chief Gianni Infantino NOT to go ahead with a vote on Arsene Wenger's controversial biennial World Cup and warns the proposal would have 'terrible consequences for football'

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has warned his FIFA counterpart Gianni Infantino against pushing ahead with a vote on the plan for a biennial World Cup saying there would be 'terrible consequences' to such a move. The FIFA Council is meeting later on Wednesday and the plans for a new international...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RSL Soapbox

Royal Roundup: IOC and Don Garber finally speak up about FIFA’s World Cup plan

The International Olympic Committee has responded to FIFA’s bi-annual World Cup proposal. Their statement echoed the calls of supporters, players, leagues and confederations. While closer to home, here in the US; MLS Commissioner Don Garber is insisting that the league deserves to be involved in talks with FIFA over how the plans will affect the league.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

FIFA Council to arrange December meeting to discuss biennial World Cup plan

FIFA is expected to confirm that it will stage a global summit in December in order to reach more widespread consensus around the plans for the new international match calendar and their biennial World Cup concept. The proposals have been met with opposition from European confederation UEFA, which has said...
UEFA
Daily Mail

European Leagues REJECT FIFA's proposals to reshape the international calendar in huge blow to Arsene Wenger's ambitious plan for a biennial World Cup

FIFA's proposals to reshape the international calendar have all been firmly rejected by European Leagues, which includes the Premier League, EFL and SPFL among its members. A consultation on men's national team football led by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, now FIFA's chief of global football development, is proposing a major international tournament every June, longer but fewer in-season international breaks and mandatory player rest periods.
UEFA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

23K+
Followers
26K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy