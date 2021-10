The College of the Desert today announced it has been awarded a $1.3 million grant to help low-income, first-generation students find a path to college. The U.S Department of Education awarded the community college with the $1,386,870 "Educational Talent Search" grant in order to identify and assist middle- and high-school students who have the potential The post College of the Desert awarded $1.3 million grant to help low-income students appeared first on KESQ.

ADVOCACY ・ 4 DAYS AGO