Saturday, I went to Paul Doman's auction over at Nescatunga by the Great Salt Plains Lake. Paul passed away some time back, and his family needed to sell off some of his collections. I have quit going to most auctions, and garage sales because I have buildings full of stuff now. I just wanted to see what Paul had collected over the years. I managed to make it to mid-afternoon before I called it quits. They still had a couple of hours of junk left to sell. He had the most smaller Allis Chalmer, tractors I have ever seen in one place. I couldn't stand it, so I did purchase what they said was an "Orchard" tractor. It sets close to the ground, and when you first glance at it, a low rider hot rod comes to mind. My first thought was how cool a small block Chevy engine would look in it. At my age, my dreams and $1.30 will get you coffee some places.

