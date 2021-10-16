CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LAUSD 8th grader wears sign denouncing Christopher Columbus to school on Indigenous Peoples' Day

 7 days ago

Los Angeles County celebrated the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples' Day, replacing Columbus Day, though the day remains a federal holiday.

A middle school student in south L.A. made a powerful statement about why that should end.

Jissel Vasquez is an eighth-grade student at George Washington Carver Middle School. Typically, a 13-year-old wouldn't be making headlines for simply walking into school, but it's how she arrived on Monday that made a statement.

In honor of her family's Native American heritage, Vasquez wore a sign that read, "He is no hero" to school, denouncing Christopher Columbus.

"I felt proud. I felt great. I felt confident," Vasquez said. "I did feel like a superhero. I wasn't nervous or worried for what they were going to tell me, but I just felt very proud."

Her red-painted hand had a unique significance.

"It means MMIW. Missing and murdered Indigenous women," she said.

This year, the Biden administration proclaimed Oct. 11 as Indigenous Peoples' Day , celebrating the contributions and resilience of America's first inhabitants and the tribal nations and cultures that continue to thrive today.

Vasquez said the fact that she made her own statement on campus felt good, and while it was well received, she's hoping more people may join her.

Comments / 157

De Zeri Mary
7d ago

need to read and kmow your history before protesting causes you have zero knowledge except for the bullsh1t that your Marxist teachers brain wash you with

Reply(17)
92
Poonie
7d ago

Regardless of your opinion of Christopher Columbus, he was an explorer nonetheless. You are benefiting one way or another from his explorations... disagree with him, hate him or don't even acknowledge him, but you are reaping some of the fruits of his labor.

Reply(8)
65
Sig Hilke
7d ago

in eighth grade does he even know enough about Columbus to really make an intelligent statement? or is this just more agenda forwarding by the adults in control???

Reply(9)
59
