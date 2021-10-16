CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, NJ

Waldwick over Lodi - Football recap

By Mak Ojutiku
 7 days ago
Kevin Davidson scored three touchdowns to lead Waldwick to a 46-6 win over Lodi, in Lodi. Davidson opened up the game by running back the first kickoff for a 70-yard touchdown. Davidson added...

