Departing Sao Paulo defender Dani Alves has confirmed he's willing to re-sign for Barcelona. Alves is offering himself to Barca as he becomes a free agent. He told Sport: "It would be taking advantage a bit to say now Barça need me. I always said I left because I saw things weren't how I thought they should be. You don't want to see everything that happened before my exit.

SOCCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO