Children's Business Fair showcases next generation's brightest

By Ruby Tincup
KSBY News
KSBY News
 7 days ago
On Saturday, young entrepreneurs showed their innovative ideas at the 1st annual Avila Beach Children's Business Fair.

Organizers say the event aims to give kids a head start on their careers in business and support their blossoming ideas.

The kids who applied for a booth, all of which are 14 years old or younger, either created a product or service, developed a brand, or built a marketing strategy.

“I like to bake so I made two varieties of cupcakes and one kind of cookie,” said Cesar Magana, Owner of Cup’d Cake and Cookies. “I don’t sell them for too much money just because I want everyone to enjoy it.”

At the fair, the kids interacted with customers to promote their ideas all on their own. Any parent seen selling to customers or promoting their child's product were disqualified from the competition.

Sponsors of the event included Acton Academy, the Action School of Business, the McKiernan Family and additional donors and volunteers.

"Today's youth are tomorrow's business innovators and leaders. The Children's Business Fair gives students the opportunity to spread their entrepreneurial wings and get a head start on promising business careers," said Jeff Sandefer, founder of the Acton School of Business, one of the sponsors of the fair.

Awards such as "Most Business Potential" or "Most Creative Idea" were presented in each of the four age groups.

The Children's Business Fair has put on over 900 events in 291 different cities since its fruition. Find more local fairs or start your own at childrensbusinessfair.org .

