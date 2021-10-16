CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fugitive Businessman Close To Venezuela's Maduro Extradited To US

By Gerard MARTINEZ
 7 days ago
A fugitive businessman accused of acting as a money launderer for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's regime was extradited Saturday to the United States from Cape Verde, US justice officials said. The Justice Department said in a statement that Alex Saab was due to appear in court in Florida on...

