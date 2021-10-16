CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State vs Alabama: Live Updates

Mississippi State (3-2) gets back to action against Alabama (5-1) on Saturday in Starkville coming off of a bye week after the Bulldogs most recently took down Texas A&M, 26-22 at Kyle Field at the beginning of the month.

Texas A&M is the same team Alabama most recently lost to, as the Crimson Tide fell 41-38 in College Station in a shocking upset. Between Mike Leach's track record against some of the nation's best teams and the fact MSU has already beaten a team this season that has also beaten Alabama, this is an incredibly intriguing matchup.

You can find the latest updates on the score, big plays and stats right here throughout gameday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT in Davis Wade Stadium.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

FINAL: Alabama 49, MSU 9

How to Watch: Mississippi State Takes on Vanderbilt

Mississippi State football (3-3) is looking to bounce back from a tough 49-9 home loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide that came just one week after the Bulldogs recorded a 26-22 statement win over the Texas A&M Aggies just one week before. Their upcoming opponent, the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5) are...
Three Takeaways From Mississippi State's 45-6 Win Over Vanderbilt

Good teams beat the teams they should beat -- and that’s exactly what Mississippi State did Saturday afternoon. In dominating fashion, I might add. By the 7-minute mark of the fourth-quarter, Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers had already come off the field as his day was done. Rogers threw the football 58 times, completing 42 of them for 386 yards with four touchdowns to two interceptions. A complete day on offense for Mike Leach’s Bulldogs.
Cowbell Corner MVP: QB Will Rogers

Coming into this weekend’s game against the Vanderbilt Commodores, it was unclear whether or not Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers was going to suit up in Nashville. Those rumors were squandered when MSU head coach Mike Leach said Rogers was "never, ever in jeopardy of not playing," per the broadcast.
Mike Leach Discusses Team Performance, 45-6 Win Over Vanderbilt

Mississippi State improved to 4-3 on Saturday afternoon when the Bulldogs traveled to Nashville and took down the Vanderbilt Commodores, 45-6. This was the type of bounce-back win the Bulldogs needed, as quarterback Will Rogers completed 42-of-58 passes for 386 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions before backup Chance Lovertich came in at the bottom of the fourth quarter when the Bulldogs already had a firm lead.
Dawgs Against Dores: Three Predictions For Saturday's Game

Mississippi State (3-3) and Vanderbilt (2-5) are only hours away from kickoff as they prepare to face each other this afternoon in Nashville. Both teams are coming off losses and hope to find some sort of redemption on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs most recently dropped a 49-9 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in Davis Wade Stadium just a week after recording a 26-22 statement win over the Texas A&M Aggies, while Vanderbilt most recently fell 21-20 to the South Carolina Gamecocks on the road.
Iverson Molinar Named All-SEC Preseason First Team

Mississippi State guard Iverson Molinar is entering this season with a lot of weight on his shoulders with 684 points and 109 assists during 61 career games. He has racked up 31 games in double figures where the Bulldogs have secured a 21-10 record and has fired up 10-plus points during 30 of his 37 starts.
Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt: Looking Into the All-Time Series

Mississippi State (3-3) aims to bounce back this weekend after suffering a disappointing 49-9 blowout loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in Davis Wade Stadium last Saturday. Next up, the Bulldogs travel to Nashville, Tennessee to face a Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5) team that's coming off of a 21-20 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks in a game that just slipped away.
State to the League: Where Are They Now?

In 2015, Ben Howland became the head coach of Mississippi State Men’s basketball. Since then, Howland has taken a program that was, in essence, a dumpster fire, and turned it into a competitive team that has a legitimate chance to win the SEC tournament this year. Howland recruited the highest-rated...
Small Victories: Areas in Which Mississippi State Performed Well Against Alabama

Despite Mississippi State's 49-9 loss to Alabama on Saturday night, the Bulldogs found bits of success in some areas of play against the No. 5-ranked Crimson Tide. MSU's defense was impressive and served as the main reason that the team was able to stay in the game in the first half. Heading into halftime, Alabama only had a 21-6 lead, and two of those touchdowns came as a result of interceptions thrown by Will Rogers. The game started to slip away in the second half, but that was largely due to the fact that State's offense could not score to keep up with the Crimson Tide. Linebacker Nathanial Watson led Mississippi State on defense. He finished with 16 total tackles, including one sack and one tackle for a loss. Fred Peters and Jett Johnson had 10 tackles apiece. Overall, 22 different Bulldogs had at least one tackle. As a whole, the defense had 90 total tackles as opposed to Alabama's 65.
Kickoff Time Announced for Mississippi State vs. Kentucky

Mississippi State (3-3) most recently fell 49-9 to Alabama and will take on Vanderbilt (2-5) up next on the road Saturday. After that matchup, the Bulldogs return home to Davis Wade Stadium to face the Kentucky Wildcats, who are having one of the best seasons they've had in a long time in a new era with an opened-up offense under offensive coordinator Liam Coen.
MSU Men’s Hoops: What You Need to Know

Some say it does. What are the realistic expectations for this Bulldog basketball team, though?. After last year’s NIT tournament run, item number one is obviously to go dancing come March. Most teams go from the NIT championships to the big dance in the next year, and if MSU can do that, it will be the first step in returning to that magical 1996 vibe.
