Early Wednesday afternoon, news broke that former All-Pro cornerback, Stephon Gilmore, was on his way out of New England. This in and of itself wasn’t entirely surprising as Gilmore and the Patriots had been in a contract dispute since this offseason. However, after being previously reported that he was being released and eyed by teams like the Green Bay Packers, it turned out the Carolina Panthers swung in at the very last moment with a trade package.

NFL ・ 17 DAYS AGO