A Chicago man, who is a convicted felon, was arrested on a warrant for allegedly firing a gun in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Woodstock. Undrea T. Taylor, 50, of the 5400 block of South Wood Street in Chicago, was charged with armed habitual criminal, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated assault with a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

WOODSTOCK, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO