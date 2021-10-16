CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Local speakers, organizations discuss climate warming in the Valley

By WKBN Staff
WKBN
WKBN
 7 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Climate warming in the Mahoning Valley was the focus of a seminar Saturday at Youngstown State University.

The university’s Legacy Forest Program held a tree symposium inside Kilcawley Center.

Several speakers and organizations discussed the causes, consequences, impacts and solutions of climate warming. Groups then broke out for other topics related to forming a tree coalition, which would educate and handle planting trees in the area.

“Because the canopy cover is declining when you take trees out, so one of the things you can do to reduce the issue of climate change is to plant more trees,” said regional urban forester Lola Lewis.

Dan Herns was the guest speaker for Saturday’s event.

He is the vice president of research and development for The Davey Tree Company. He also served as a chairman of the Department of Entomology at the Ohio State University.

Disruptions to schooling fall hardest on vulnerable students

For some families, it’s a matter of not having the private resources to deal with breakdowns in the public education system. For others, language barriers or other communication issues leave them uninformed about things like programs that let students return to school despite virus exposures, as long as they test negative for infection.
WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

