Terriers miss late FG as Samford tops Wofford 27-24

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Zach Williams kicked a 38-yard field goal with 1:38 left and Walker Gliarmis missed a 41-yarder at the buzzer as Samford held off Wofford 27-24.

Jay Stanton rushed 12 times for 130 yards and Liam Welch completed 26-of-41 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns for Samford. Welch also rushed eight times for 39 yards and a touchdown. Chandler Smith caught seven passes for 52 yards and a touchdown for Samford.

Montrell Washington had four catches for 69 yards, and Michael Vice also caught a touchdown pass.

Irvin Mulligan rushed 16 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns, including a 41-yarder to get within 24-21, for Wofford.

