Panthers bury Virginia Tech, alone in 1st in ACC Coastal

By Jeff Hathhorn
 7 days ago
Photo credit Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Panthers jumped out to a 28-0 lead and beat Virginia Tech 28-7 for Pitt’s second win in Blacksburg since 2002.

Kenny Pickett battled 20-plus mile-an-hour swirling winds and combined for three touchdowns, two passing and one on a three-yard run to get the Panthers to 5-1 on the season, 2-0 in the ACC. Pickett 22-37 for 203 yards and he rushed for 38 yards more and converted a third and short and a couple of fourth and shorts with sneaks.

Pickett has 21 touchdowns to one interception this season.

Pitt may also have found a go-to tailback as well. Coaches have been waiting for Israel Abanikanda to put it together; he had his first college 100-yard game. The sophomore rushed 21 times for 140 yards, including seven rushes leading to first downs.

The tone set by the defense after Pitt had a three and out on it’s initial position, then nearly got a punt blocked. Virginia Tech got the ball at midfield, but the defense allowed no yards, forcing a punt.

On that next possession, Pickett drove them 94 yards on 15 plays that included a couple of long third down conversions, one on a 14 yard run by Abanikanda and a fourth and short conversion. Pickett hit freshman tight end Gavin Bartholomew for an eight-yard touchdown, 7-0 Panthers.

Defense again on the ensuing possession after giving up a couple of passing plays. The defensive line got great penetration on a fourth and one to stuff Braxton Burmeister for a turnover on downs.

Erick Hallett’s interception at 7:23 of the second quarter gave Pitt the ball at the Hokies’ 29-yard-line. Pickett lofted one up for Jared Wayne and the junior made a spectacular catch at the three-yard line. Pickett would run it in from there to make it 14-0.

Pitt would go 81 yards in 1:36 after a Virginia Tech punt. Wayne finished the drive catching a 36-yard touchdown from Pickett. Wayne would lead all receivers with six catches for 94 yards. Jordan Addison had five for 62 yards.

Vincent Davis would add a touchdown run to make it 28-0 before Virginia Tech avoided the shutout with a touchdown.

It was as balanced as the Pitt offense has been in a long time. Panthers rushed for 208 yards and threw for 203.

Linebacker SirVocea Dennis led the Panthers with eight tackles. Linebackers Wendell Davis, Cam Bright and John Petrishen combined for 14 tackles, a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss. Hokies converted only 4 of 14 third downs and were 0 for 2 on fourth down.

Holding a two-game lead in the ACC Coastal, Panthers host Clemson Saturday, October 23 at 3:30p with Panthers pregame at 12:30p on 93.7 The Fan.

