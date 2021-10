The website of former President Donald Trump was briefly taken over on Monday, with a section defaced by a suspected Turkish hacker. According to The New York Daily News, “RootAyyildiz is taking credit for the hacking of donaldjtrump.com website with the Islamist message on Monday. The message was written in Turkish and translates as: ‘Do not be like those who forgot Allah, as Allah made them forget themselves. They really went astray.'”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO