CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clover, SC

Woman passes note to cashier at South Carolina supermarket, says she fears man she’s shopping with

By Destiny McKeiver, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oAhRd_0cTZM8hg00

CLOVER, S.C. ( WJZY ) — A woman who was shopping at a Food Lion supermarket in Clover, South Carolina, was found safe after leaving a note with the cashier asking for help.

The incident took place on Thursday, the York County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook. The woman, who appeared to be in distress when she handed over the note, said she feared she would be harmed by the man she was with.

She then left with the man, police sai d .

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month: How to take control back

The cashier and management team contacted the authorities shortly afterward. The York County Sheriff’s Office then put out an alert containing the woman’s photo.

The woman was later found safe, and investigators say the case has been closed.

Domestic violence, however, is still a big problem for a significant percentage of women and men across the globe. Monica Kearney, the executive director or North Carolina’s Safe Space program, says 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men are experiencing domestic violence.

The period of escape, she adds, is the most dangerous time.

“The more a victim begins to get help and resources and the more… the batterer will try to cause more harm,” she says.

Family urges domestic violence awareness in teens after young mom shot, baby hurt

Kearney also wants people to know they have options if they’re in abusive relationships.

“The best thing to do is call the national domestic violence hotline . That number is 1-800-799-SAFE,” said Kearney.

She further recommended seeking out local programs and shelters, as it’s important for victims to feel supported within their community.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
Clover, SC
Crime & Safety
County
York County, SC
City
Clover, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women And Men#Domestic Violence#Food Lion#Safe Space
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

3K+
Followers
888
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy