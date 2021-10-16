CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kettering, OH

Funeral held for retired Kettering officer Jeff Pedro

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DIDz3_0cTZJi1Q00

KETTERING — Family and friends of retired Kettering police officer Jeff Pedro gathered today to lay him to rest.

Pedro, 61, died Saturday, Oct. 9.

He served within the Kettering Police Department for 25 years before retiring in 2014. During his time with KPD, Pedro served as a patrol officer, detective, SWAT team officer and field training officer.

Pedro was on the Board of Directors of the Ohio Tactical Officers Association for four years.

Pedro was also a host of the WHIO Radio show, “Shootin’ from the Hip,” where he spoke about gun safety, gun control and gun rights issues.

News Center 7 was at Pedro’s funeral on Saturday and spoke with his son, Marc Pedro. He commended KPD for their roles in his father’s services, including a 21 gun salute.

“They’ve really take us into their family and made this while process a lot easier to endure,” Marc Pedro said. “His brothers in blue, I just can’t thank them enough for the service and the help they have provided to us this past week.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Nearly 100 guns bought back by police during Columbus event

COLUMBUS — Nearly 100 guns were bought back by Columbus Police during a gun buyback event on Saturday. According to our news partners at WBNS, police received 73 handguns, 11 shotguns and 13 rifles. Dwayne Dunbar, with the organization “International to International,” spoke to WBNS about his history with gun...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after car crashes into Dayton house

DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a car crashed into the side of a Dayton home early Sunday morning. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells us emergency crews were called out to the cross of South Smithville Road and Speice Avenue on the report of a vehicle into a house.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to house fire in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Fairborn Saturday evening. Firefighters were called to respond to the 1200 block of Creekview Court just before around 8:45 p.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic. News Center 7 is working to learn more on what caused the...
FAIRBORN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kettering, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Kettering, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Chicago carjacking victim chases suspects, causes 8-vehicle wreck

CHICAGO — The victim of a carjacking in Chicago caused an eight-vehicle crash Saturday when he attempted to stop the assailants, authorities said. The crash caused the victim’s 2014 Kia Sportage to burst into flames in the Hanson Park neighborhood of Chicago, the Chicago Tribune reported. According to police, the...
CHICAGO, IL
WHIO Dayton

Emergency crews respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters in Dayton responded to a house fire on Parkhill Drive early Sunday morning. Initial emergency scanner traffic reported a fire on the 2100 block of Parkhill Dr. around 12:07 a.m. >>House destroyed after fire in Dayton. Scanner traffic indicated this is a working fire and crews have...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after car hydroplanes on I-75 in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Harrison Township Sunday. According to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to southbound I-75 near Wagner Ford Road on the report of a crash at 11: 45 a.m. “The initial investigation...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kpd#Swat#The Board Of Directors#Whio Radio#News Center 7#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

Man killed after being hit by car in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — A man was killed after being hit a by vehicle in Fairborn Saturday evening. According to Fairborn police, the man was struck by a vehicle in the area of South Central Avenue near the Marathon gas station and the Shell station around 8:15 p.m. A sergeant with the...
FAIRBORN, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
46K+
Followers
69K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy