Funeral held for retired Kettering officer Jeff Pedro

KETTERING — Family and friends of retired Kettering police officer Jeff Pedro gathered today to lay him to rest.

Pedro, 61, died Saturday, Oct. 9.

He served within the Kettering Police Department for 25 years before retiring in 2014. During his time with KPD, Pedro served as a patrol officer, detective, SWAT team officer and field training officer.

Pedro was on the Board of Directors of the Ohio Tactical Officers Association for four years.

Pedro was also a host of the WHIO Radio show, “Shootin’ from the Hip,” where he spoke about gun safety, gun control and gun rights issues.

News Center 7 was at Pedro’s funeral on Saturday and spoke with his son, Marc Pedro. He commended KPD for their roles in his father’s services, including a 21 gun salute.

“They’ve really take us into their family and made this while process a lot easier to endure,” Marc Pedro said. “His brothers in blue, I just can’t thank them enough for the service and the help they have provided to us this past week.”

