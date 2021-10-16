CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How a massacre of Algerians in Paris was covered up

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"It was a miracle I was not thrown into the Seine," Algerian Hocine Hakem recalled about an infamous but little-known massacre in the French capital 60 years ago. Around 30,000 Algerians had taken to the streets of Paris in a peaceful protest against a curfew, and calling for independence nearly seven...

www.bbc.com

kfgo.com

France’s Macron calls 1961 massacre of Algerians an ‘unforgivable crime’

PARIS (Reuters) – Emmanuel Macron on Saturday denounced as an “unforgivable crime” a bloody crackdown on Algerian protesters by police in Paris 60 years ago, the strongest recognition by a French president of a massacre in which many bodies were thrown into the River Seine. On Oct. 17, 1961, under...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maurice Papon
Person
François Hollande
Person
Emmanuel Macron
