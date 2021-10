The Seattle Kraken’s first preseason is in the book and we’ve been able to see the team and players in action ahead of their inaugural season. The Kraken only had six games of preseason action, the minimum required by the league, and no games at home in Climate Pledge Arena. Only one player played the full six games, and as you imagined it was someone the coaching staff wanted to get a real good look at before making a decision. Nathan Bastian was the guy, scoring one goal and one assist in total.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO