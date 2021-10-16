CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations, ventilator usage drops

FOX 16 News
 7 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Arkansas is back below 500, dropping by almost 40 since Friday. The number of patients on ventilators is also down significantly.

Data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed 39 fewer hospitalized cases on Saturday, bringing the active count to 462.

There are 133 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, a decline of 28 from the previous day in both categories.

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases, hospitalizations down slightly

Active cases were up by 26 down to 6,779 in the state. There were 562 new cases of the virus reported Saturday, moving the state’s total during the pandemic to 506,673.

Health officials also reported three more deaths due to the virus, which sets the total for the state at 8,195.

Just more than 8,400 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours. The number of fully immunized Arkansans is now more than 1,372,000 with more than 285,000 Arkansans being partially vaccinated.

