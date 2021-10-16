Two lanes shut down on I-84 E. in Willington following vehicle rollover

Willington, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut State Troopers are investigating a vehicle rollover accident on Interstate-84 Eastbound in the town of Union Saturday evening.

Reports say the accident occurred between exits 73 and 74.

The left and center lanes are currently shut down.

The status of any injuries is unknown at this time.

