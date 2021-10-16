CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina Jolie Hopes New Book Know Your Rights Will Help 'Achieve a More Equal Society'

By Abigail Adams
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngelina Jolie is excited about the release of her new book, Know Your Rights and Claim Them: A Guide for Youth. On Saturday, Jolie, 46, celebrated the book — which delves into child rights and the knowledge young people need to both protect and defend them — by sharing a carousel...

