Coastal Flood Statement issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 23:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-26 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 1015 PM CDT this evening. Target Area: Cook The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers Little Calumet River at Munster (Hohman Avenue) affecting Lake County Indiana and Southern Cook County in Illinois. For the Little Calumet River...including South Holland, Munster (Hohman Avenue)...Moderate flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Warning for Little Calumet River from IN-912 in Hammond downstream to confluence with Thorn Creek in South Holland, including the Munster (Hohman Avenue) gauge. * From this evening to early Tuesday afternoon. * At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 5.7 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 14.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 12.5 feet, Most areas outside of the levee-protected area are inundated in Hammond and Munster. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.1 feet on 08/18/1968.

