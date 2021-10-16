CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, MD

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-16 19:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-17 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Around one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 10:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Modoc County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT MONDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Areas in the High Wind Warning include portions of Highway 31 from Paisley to Summer Lake, portions of Highway 395 between Lakeview and Abert Lake, and the higher terrain of Winter Rim and the Warner and Hart Mountains. Areas in the Wind Advisory include the communities of Lakeview, Adel, Davis Creek, Willow Ranch, Alkali Lake, and portions of highway 395, 31, and 140. * WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Monday, with the strongest winds expected from 3 AM to 3 PM today. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Southeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-24 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 515 PM PDT. Target Area: Southeastern Mendocino Interior The National Weather Service in Eureka CA has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in California Russian River near Hopland affecting Southeastern Mendocino Interior zone. For the Russian River...including Hopland...flooding is possible. The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a * Flood Watch for the Russian River near Hopland. * From this afternoon to late this evening. * At 8:00 AM PDT Sunday the stage was 1.1 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Flooding is possible. * Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest forecast information. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Flooding of Highway 175 is expected at the approaches to the Russian River bridge. Expect flooding of cropland on the right bank of river.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 08:53:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-24 09:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM AKDT THIS MORNING Fog is beginning to dissipate and lift. Visibilities may still be reduced for the next couple of hours. Please continue to use additional caution if traveling in areas of fog.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lassen, Plumas, Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 06:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lassen; Plumas; Sierra .An atmospheric river is bringing heavy rainfall which is impacting the Loyalton, North, and Long Valley burn scars. This advisory is primarily for the burn areas. The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Lassen County in northern California Plumas County in northern California Sierra County in northern California Washoe County in western Nevada * Until 100 PM PDT. * At 800 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due an atmospheric river. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Mudflow, rock falls and rises in creeks and streams are anticipated in the burn scar areas. There is also potential for standing water on roadways. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Chilcoot-Vinton, Vinton, Loyalton, Red Rock Road, Scotts Road, Us 395 At Sierra-Lassen Co Line, Ca 70 At Plumas-Lassen Co Line, Us 395 At Calif-Nevada Line Near Bordertown and Ca 49 At Sierra-Plumas Co Line.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 09:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-24 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents along Gulf-facing beaches. * WHERE...Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 10:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-24 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Del Norte WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING Winds have somewhat calmed along headlands, but gusty conditions will continue into the evening with gusts around 30kts.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Bureau, La Salle, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 03:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 730 PM CDT this evening. Target Area: Bureau; La Salle; Putnam The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers Illinois River at Morris affecting La Salle and Grundy Counties. Illinois River at La Salle affecting La Salle, Bureau and Putnam Counties. Illinois River at Ottawa affecting La Salle County. For the Illinois River...including Morris, Ottawa, La Salle flooding is possible. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Watch for Illinois River from Starved Rock Lock and Dam downstream to confluence with Big Bureau Creek, including the La Salle gauge. * From late Monday night to Saturday morning. * At 10:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.1 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Flooding is possible. * Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Lower parking lot at Starved Rock State Park is inundated east of La Salle.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Grundy, La Salle by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 21:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 730 PM CDT this evening. Target Area: Grundy; La Salle The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers Illinois River at Morris affecting La Salle and Grundy Counties. Illinois River at La Salle affecting La Salle, Bureau and Putnam Counties. Illinois River at Ottawa affecting La Salle County. For the Illinois River...including Morris, Ottawa, La Salle flooding is possible. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Watch for Illinois River from Kankakee River outlet at Channahon downstream to Heritage Harbor east of Ottawa, including the Morris gauge. * From Monday evening to late Wednesday morning. * At 10:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 6.1 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Flooding is possible. * Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Secondary roads near Morris flood. Illini Park near Marseilles floods.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for La Salle by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 18:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-28 04:51:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: These forecasts are based on forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 915 PM CDT this evening. Target Area: La Salle Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Illinois Vermilion River near Leonore affecting La Salle zone. Vermilion River at Pontiac affecting Livingston County. Forecast flooding increased in duration for the following rivers in Illinois Sugar Creek at Milford affecting Iroquois County. For the Vermilion River (Illinois Basin)...including Pontiac, Leonore...flooding is possible. The Flood Watch continues for Vermilion River from IL-23 near Streator downstream to confluence with the Illinois River, including the Leonore gauge. * From Monday evening to early Thursday morning. * At 8:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 4.6 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Flooding is possible. * Forecast...Flood stage may be reached tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Large areas of agricultural land near river are inundated.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 18:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: These forecasts are based on forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 915 PM CDT this evening. Target Area: Livingston Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Illinois Vermilion River near Leonore affecting La Salle zone. Vermilion River at Pontiac affecting Livingston County. Forecast flooding increased in duration for the following rivers in Illinois Sugar Creek at Milford affecting Iroquois County. For the Vermilion River (Illinois Basin)...including Pontiac, Leonore...flooding is possible. The Flood Watch continues for Vermilion River from Near Pontiac downstream to IL-23 near Streator, including the Pontiac gauge. * From Monday evening to early Wednesday afternoon. * At 8:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 4.0 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Flooding is possible. * Forecast...Flood stage may be reached tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Numerous residences threatened along Grove Street south of the river in Pontiac. Washington Elementary School is threatened in Pontiac.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cook by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 23:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-26 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 1015 PM CDT this evening. Target Area: Cook The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers Little Calumet River at Munster (Hohman Avenue) affecting Lake County Indiana and Southern Cook County in Illinois. For the Little Calumet River...including South Holland, Munster (Hohman Avenue)...Moderate flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Warning for Little Calumet River from IN-912 in Hammond downstream to confluence with Thorn Creek in South Holland, including the Munster (Hohman Avenue) gauge. * From this evening to early Tuesday afternoon. * At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 5.7 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 14.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 12.5 feet, Most areas outside of the levee-protected area are inundated in Hammond and Munster. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.1 feet on 08/18/1968.
COOK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 10:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-24 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Del Norte WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING Winds have somewhat calmed along headlands, but gusty conditions will continue into the evening with gusts around 30kts.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Hancock, McDonough by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 17:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-28 04:25:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Hancock; McDonough Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Illinois La Moine River at Colmar affecting Hancock and McDonough Counties. River Forecasts include past precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 48 hours. The Flood Watch continues for the La Moine River at Colmar. * From Monday afternoon to early Thursday morning. * At 8:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 3.7 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Flooding is possible. * Forecast...Flood stage may be reached tomorrow afternoon.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 07:25:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: These forecasts are based on forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 915 PM CDT this evening. Target Area: Iroquois Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Illinois Vermilion River near Leonore affecting La Salle zone. Vermilion River at Pontiac affecting Livingston County. Forecast flooding increased in duration for the following rivers in Illinois Sugar Creek at Milford affecting Iroquois County. For the Vermilion River (Illinois Basin)...including Pontiac, Leonore...flooding is possible. The Flood Watch continues for Sugar Creek from Near Milford downstream to confluence with Iroquois River at Watseka, including the Milford gauge. * From Monday evening to Wednesday morning. * At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 3.4 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Flooding is possible. * Forecast...Flood stage may be reached tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Structures threatened in southwest Milford.
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pottawattamie by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-24 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pottawattamie FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN POTTAWATTAMIE, DOUGLAS AND SARPY COUNTIES At 251 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated rain associated thunderstorms continuing through the area. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, with some slightly higher amounts in a few spots. Some locations that will experience flooding include Omaha, Council Bluffs, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Ralston, Gretna, Springfield, Waterloo, Elkhorn, Millard, Offutt AFB, Carter Lake, Bennington, Boys Town, Crescent, Chalco, Narrows River Park and Lake Manawa State Park. While the heaviest rain has exited the area, additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible. The threat for minor flooding will continue.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 10:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-24 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Madison Snowfall Expected Over Southwest Montana Today Through Early Tuesday Periods of snowfall are forecast across southwest Montana. 6 to 12 inches of snow are expected to accumulate at elevations above 8000 feet, from today through early Tuesday. Additionally, periods of gusty winds are forecast. The strongest winds are expected to occur today, when southerly winds could gust to 50 mph, at times. Those traveling south of I-90, tonight and Monday night, may encounter slippery roadways and visibility reduced to a half mile, at times, especially through mountain passes. Impacts to high profile vehicles are expected. Those engaging in outdoor activities should prepare well, due to cold, wet and windy conditions. Dress appropriately, and know the signs of hypothermia.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-24 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lancaster The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Lancaster County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 118 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen with some locally higher amounts estimated by radar. We have received reports of minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lincoln and Waverly. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Mono FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of east central California, including the following area, Mono County. * Through Monday afternoon. * Heavy rainfall from a strong atmospheric river will continue through Monday. Total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches along Highway 395. * Debris flows, ash flows, rock falls, and tree falls are likely, especially on or near burn scars and steep terrain. This includes the Slink, Boot, and Tamarack Fires. Significant rises on rivers, small creeks and streams are expected. Equipment in and near river and creek channels should be moved to safety. Rock falls in canyons and ponding of water on roads will create hazardous driving conditions. This can especially be an issue along Highway 395 in the Walker River Canyon.
MONO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Macon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 12:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Macon FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Illinois and west central Illinois, including the following counties, in central Illinois, Macon. In west central Illinois, Morgan and Scott. * Through Monday morning. * Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected, with rain moving in from the south early this morning, continuing through the day and well into the evening. Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected across central Illinois, with localized amounts of 5-7 inches possible along and north of I-72.
MACON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles around barricades or through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Noble The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana Eel River at North Manchester affecting Miami, Wabash, Whitley, Kosciusko and Cass Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Flood Warning for the North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville. * From late tonight until further notice. * At 10:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 5.8 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue rising to a crest of 7.5 feet early Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, The north end of Lakeview Drive is covered by water. Several houses have water to their foundations on Steinberger Lake Drive. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.1 feet on 03/23/1982.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN

