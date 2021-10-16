Coastal Flood Statement issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-24 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pottawattamie FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN POTTAWATTAMIE, DOUGLAS AND SARPY COUNTIES At 251 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated rain associated thunderstorms continuing through the area. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, with some slightly higher amounts in a few spots. Some locations that will experience flooding include Omaha, Council Bluffs, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Ralston, Gretna, Springfield, Waterloo, Elkhorn, Millard, Offutt AFB, Carter Lake, Bennington, Boys Town, Crescent, Chalco, Narrows River Park and Lake Manawa State Park. While the heaviest rain has exited the area, additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible. The threat for minor flooding will continue.
