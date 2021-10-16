CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warmer, Sunny Sunday leading to cooler, wet day for Monday

By Evan Thomason
Idaho8.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: We should be expecting a nice calm night tonight. No rain chances with mostly clear skies and calm winds between mostly 0-10 mph. Low temperatures will still be pretty chilly overnight into the early morning hours by getting down to around the...

localnews8.com

Idaho8.com

Lots of Rain and Snow for the next two days

TONIGHT: We should see isolated snow and rain showers for the rest of tonight. Everything should mainly be light. Everyone in general though should experience partly to mostly cloudy skies in the majority of the nighttime hours. Winds die down a little bit to a breeze between 5-15 mph, but there can be a few gusts up to 20 or 25 mph. Low temperatures should be in the upper 30's in the valleys and around freezing for the mountains.
ENVIRONMENT
Tacoma News Tribune

Warm, wet and wildly windy is in forecast for Sunday and Monday

Stow the patio furniture and tie up the garbage cans. It’s going to get windy around here. That’s the takeaway from yet another bomb cyclone circling in the Pacific Ocean. Washington will feel its breath beginning Sunday morning. High winds and rain will last through Monday. The newest cyclone —...
TACOMA, WA
CBS 58

Wet and windy weather expected later Sunday afternoon through Monday

We're still on track for some unsettled changes, coming as soon as after lunch as moisture begins to overspread the area from the south and west. Winds will pick up and stay gusty through much of Monday. The heaviest of rain will fall from Sunday late in the day through Monday morning. 1-2"+ amounts are possible. Again we could see wave heights more than 10 feet, especially on Monday. Boaters, be advised and stay off the water, starting Sunday afternoon really. Wind gusts from the northeast will howl more than 40 mph at times as well. Improvements come on Tuesday and Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
fox34.com

Slightly cooler Sunday, still breezy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a warm Saturday across the South Plains, temperatures will be a bit cooler Sunday but still warmer than average. Temperatures so far Saturday have been in the mid 80s to lower-mid 90s across the South Plains. Childress has broken their previous high temperature record of 90 degrees set in 2003.
LUBBOCK, TX
yourerie

Wet weather by Sunday evening

Erie, PA (WJET) – The weather on Sunday will be mainly dry through the morning into the early afternoon hours. There will be some limited breaks of sunshine through the 1st half of the day and then clouds will increase in advance of a warm front that will be lifting North.
ENVIRONMENT
WITN

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny and mild Sunday; Rain chance Monday

Forecast Discussion: A high pressure system will move off the coast Sunday allowing our breezes to come from the southeast Sunday afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy by evening and cloudy overnight. A coastal low pressure system will move off our coast Monday and will be close enough to bring some wet weather to parts of Eastern NC. Temps will be mild Sunday afternoon through Monday with overnight lows Sunday night not nearly as cool as Sunday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Heavy Rain, Possible Flood Watch

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain is beginning to overspread the far south suburban areas. It’ll continue to move to the north. Rain ramps up as we move though the afternoon and into the night, with building winds. Overview We have flooding and flash flooding possible, especially to the south. A flash flood watch has been issued and a flood watch also issued for Sunday afternoon to Monday. It’ll be a cold, windy day with heavy rain possible. Up to 3+ inches to the far south and an inch or 2 north. Flooding is a concern. There is also a Lakeshore flood advisory. Waves of 10-14 feet possible. Temps in the low to mid 50s Sunday and Monday with rain ending by Monday afternoon. More rain is possible Monday night. October 24 Norm- 59 Sat- 56 Today- 55 Sunrise- 7:15am Forecast Today- rain, heavy at times, high of 55. Tonight- heavy rain and thunderstorms, 50. Monday- rain ends midday, 55.
CHICAGO, IL
oilcity.news

Casper forecast: sunny Sunday, windy Monday, showers Tuesday

CASPER, Wyo — Casper is in for a range of weather conditions to start the week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Riverton. Sunday should be sunny with a high near 55. Breezes from the west will be about 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Gusts could intensify through the night up to 34 mph.
CASPER, WY

