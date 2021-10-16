CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Reports 2,482 Additional COVID Cases, 9 More Deaths

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday reported 2,482 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine more virus deaths as pandemic metrics showed continued slowing of the current surge as seen around the nation. The state's pandemic totals increased to 1,131,976 cases and 20,500 deaths, according to the Department...

