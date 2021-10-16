Dora softball team’s season ends in district title game

TROY, Mo. — Peyton Cusick kept checking the ominous weather forecast over the weekend to figure out the possible status of Monday's Class 4 District 2 girls golf tournament. “We were looking at it and keeping pretty close track on it because we weren't sure if it was going to be moved to (Tuesday), so I e-mailed all my teachers saying I might not be in class Tuesday,” the Marquette junior said. “I woke up this morning and it was clear and there had been no rain, but right when I'm leaving it starts pouring. I knew it would be a long day, but I said, 'I've got this.' ”

