Mayor Jerome A. Prince today announced he will hold a citywide community forum at City Hall on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 6 p.m. In his efforts to protect the residents and businesses of Gary during the historic COVID-19 pandemic beginning last spring, Mayor Prince put off holding such in- person events, but the time has come to welcome the community into the home of their own city government, he said.

POLITICS ・ 18 DAYS AGO