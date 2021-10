The end of harvest season is nigh, but before you pack up your tools, it's important to take measures to protect your plants from overwinter garden pests, like certain beetles, worms, and borers. While you may not notice these critters when it’s cold out because they burrow into the soil to wait out the freeze and lay their eggs, you will when they emerge come spring to wreak havoc on your garden. "If you had these pests during the summer, then you can bet they’re looking for a place to overwinter in your garden," says Rebecca Sears, chief gardener at Ferry-Morse.

ANIMALS ・ 8 DAYS AGO