The channel into Silver Eel Cove is too shallow at low tide for the ferries and this dredging project will remediate that issue. The last time the channel was dredged was in 1992. Additionally, the dredged material is clean sand which will be dropped and dried on the parking lot north of the USCG station and then deployed along and on the waterside berm on the north side of Fishers from the Silver Eel breakwater to behind the Ferry Freight building.

