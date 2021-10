Six of Kentucky's eight possessions have been either three-and-out or four-and-out. The long Kentucky drive is the only bright spot for the Wildcats offense. It was bend-but-don't-break for Kentucky's defense on the most critical drive of the game. Quandre Mosley stopped Kendall Milton for a loss of four on third-and-4 from the 5-yard line to force a Jack Podlesny field goal to make the game 24-7. Any faint hope that Kentucky has rides on this drive. If the Wildcats can't find away to put a dent in the scoreboard, it'll essentially put this one to bed.

