DC League of Super-Pets Video Game Is Coming in Spring 2022

By Athena Parnada
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDC League of Super-Pets Will Be Featuring Superman’s and Batman’s Pet Dogs. DC League of Super-Pets is an upcoming animated movie, and it looks like it is getting its own video game in spring of 2022. The game, dubbed DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace will be...

