DC League of Super-Pets Video Game Is Coming in Spring 2022

"You ever heard of a league with one dude in it?" Your pets can fight crime, too! Warner Bros also unveiled the first official trailer for the DC League of Super Pets animated movie arriving in 2022 during the DC FanDome event this year. Also known as simply DC Super Pets, it's based on a real spin-off comic series that originally launched in 1962, created by Jerry Siegel and Curt Swan. Superman's dog named Krypto (of course) teams up with other superhero pets to stop crime while Superman is on vacation. He teams up with Batman's dog Ace, Wonder Woman's pig, Green Lantern's squirrel B'dg, and The Flash's turtle Mcsnurtle and teaches them how to harness their new powers, work together, and become the superheroes they were destined to be. Can they defeat a twisted guinea pig named Lulu and save the Justice League and Metropolis from destruction? The main voice cast includes Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, and Keanu Reeves as Bruce Wayne(!!). There's not much to this teaser - just a first look for DC fans, but I'm so down for cuddly pets saving the day.

PETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO