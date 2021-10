There’s an old joke I love. “I was born a day late and I haven’t caught up since.”. My favorite time of the year to be outdoors, autumn, is rapidly passing by. This year autumn officially started on Sep. 22 and will end on Dec. 21. We may be a third of the way through the season, but I am not a third of the way prepared or through my list of things to do.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO