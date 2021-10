WACO, Tx. — The margins were minimal in West Virginia’s first four games against FBS opponents with each such contest decided by six points or less. On Saturday, the Mountaineers offered little resistance on defense and little production on offense in a 45-20 loss to Baylor. WVU surrendered a season-high 525 yards of offense. Just two plays into the game, the Bears were on the board and a career day for Tyquan Thornton was just getting started. The senior wideout caught eight passes for 187 yards and a pair of scores.

WACO, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO