Iranian Supertanker Departing From Venezuela to Transport Heavy Oil

Venezuela’s profound economic and humanitarian crisis fails to attract the headlines it once did, particularly after the U.S. recognized interim president Juan Gauido’s May 2019 uprising failed. While the autocratic Maduro regime’s actions continue to gain some media attention, it appears that the world’s worst modern economic collapse outside of war is no longer the breaking news it once was. This is despite the humanitarian crisis deepening to the point where nearly all Venezuelans live in poverty and the growing regional threat posed by terrorists as well as other non-state armed groups operating in Venezuela’s territory. What many international commentators are failing to acknowledge is the environmental time bomb created by Venezuela’s vast petroleum reserves, which at 304 billion barrels are by far the world’s largest. Two decades of mismanagement, malfeasance, and corruption coupled with ever harsher U.S. sanctions have caused Venezuela’s once-mighty oil industry, which saw the OPEC member become a leading world oil exporter, to implode. In the space of just over two decades, petroleum output has plunged from over three million barrels per day to an average of 527,000 barrels for September 2021, according to the latest OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report. That rapid disintegration is the result of chronic underinvestment in industry infrastructure and operations including regular maintenance as well as overhaul operations. Aside from profoundly impacting Venezuela’s petroleum production the heavily corroded state of the OPEC member’s energy infrastructure means that hydrocarbon emissions and oil spills are becoming an everyday occurrence.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO