CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Iranian Supertanker Departing From Venezuela to Transport Heavy Oil

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON/CARACAS (Reuters) -An Iran-flagged supertanker on Saturday was about to set sail from Venezuelan waters carrying 2 million barrels of heavy crude provided by state-run oil firm PDVSA, according to documents seen by Reuters and vessel tracking services. The shipment is part of a deal agreed by PDVSA and...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
OilPrice.com

Venezuela’s Crumbling Oil Industry Is An Environmental Time Bomb

Venezuela’s profound economic and humanitarian crisis fails to attract the headlines it once did, particularly after the U.S. recognized interim president Juan Gauido’s May 2019 uprising failed. While the autocratic Maduro regime’s actions continue to gain some media attention, it appears that the world’s worst modern economic collapse outside of war is no longer the breaking news it once was. This is despite the humanitarian crisis deepening to the point where nearly all Venezuelans live in poverty and the growing regional threat posed by terrorists as well as other non-state armed groups operating in Venezuela’s territory. What many international commentators are failing to acknowledge is the environmental time bomb created by Venezuela’s vast petroleum reserves, which at 304 billion barrels are by far the world’s largest. Two decades of mismanagement, malfeasance, and corruption coupled with ever harsher U.S. sanctions have caused Venezuela’s once-mighty oil industry, which saw the OPEC member become a leading world oil exporter, to implode. In the space of just over two decades, petroleum output has plunged from over three million barrels per day to an average of 527,000 barrels for September 2021, according to the latest OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report. That rapid disintegration is the result of chronic underinvestment in industry infrastructure and operations including regular maintenance as well as overhaul operations. Aside from profoundly impacting Venezuela’s petroleum production the heavily corroded state of the OPEC member’s energy infrastructure means that hydrocarbon emissions and oil spills are becoming an everyday occurrence.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
abc17news.com

‘CITGO 6’ oil execs held in Venezuela were picked up by country’s forces hours after Alex Saab’s extradition to US

Five United States citizens and a permanent resident who were serving house arrest in Caracas, Venezuela, were picked up by the country’s intelligence service SEBIN on Saturday, just hours after the extradition of Alex Saab, a Colombian financier close to embattled Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, the families of two of the detainees and one of their lawyers told CNN.
ECONOMY
foreigndesknews.com

Oil tankers for Lebanon were escorted by Iranian Navy – commander

The commander of Iran’s Navy, Admiral Shahram Irani, claimed on Monday that Iranian Naval vessels escorted Iranian oil tankers sent to Syria to be transferred to Lebanon, according to the Fars News Agency. Irani additionally claimed that Iranian naval fleets escort ships to the mouth of the Suez Canal, with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Oil-reliant Saudi Arabia faces questions over 'net zero' pledge

Saudi Arabia's pledge to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060 must go hand-in-hand with a plan to phase out fossil fuels, experts said on Sunday. They questioned plans by the world's top oil exporter to raise its production capacity despite the pledge, and Greenpeace raised doubts over the timing of Saturday's announcement. The watchdog accused Saudi Arabia, one of the world's biggest polluters, of trying to divert criticism at next week's COP26 climate-change summit in Glasgow. With increasing global urgency to limit global warming, COP26 aims to set the world on a path to net zero by mid-century.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets zero carbon emissions by 2060

Top crude exporter Saudi Arabia will aim to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060, its de facto ruler said on Saturday, days before the COP26 global climate summit. The kingdom, one of the world's biggest polluters, said it would also join a global effort to cut methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030. The UN says more than 130 countries have set or are considering a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, an objective it says is "imperative" to safeguard a liveable climate. "I announce today Saudi Arabia's target to reach net zero emissions by 2060," Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told the "Saudi Green Initiative" forum.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil Eases On Renewed Demand Concerns

With technical indicators signaling an imminent pullback, crude futures faltered Thursday on fresh concerns over worldwide economic growth. Oil slid by the most in two weeks, falling from overbought territory amid concerns around global economic growth. Futures in New York fell 1.1% on Thursday after holding at the highest since...
TRAFFIC
Washington Post

If Biden won’t fight China’s importing of Iranian oil, Congress should

Nikki Haley served as governor of South Carolina, 2011-2017, and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, 2017-2018. She is a senior adviser to United Against Nuclear Iran. Here’s a riddle: Iran has no access to international banking systems. It can’t do business with firms that want to access U.S. markets. Most of its assets are frozen. So how does the cash-starved Iranian regime continue to fund terrorist groups across the Middle East?
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil#Government Of Venezuela#Iranian#Reuters#Venezuelan#Pdvsa#Nioc#Vlcc#Tankertrackers Com#Treasury#Felicity
foreigndesknews.com

Iranian Expert: Israel Has Been Launching Operations Against Iran From Azerbaijan

JNS.org – Iranian international affairs journalist and political analyst Mostafa Khoshcheshm claimed in an Oct. 2 interview on Iranian Ofogh TV that Israel is collaborating with Turkey to attack Iran through Azerbaijan, and that many Israeli “terror” operations against Iran were launched from there. According to the report by the...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
WashingtonExaminer

Why do the Russian and Chinese governments want Americans to dislike immigrants?

There is a widespread belief that foreign governments and organizations occasionally meddle or attempt to meddle in U.S. elections. The Pew Research Center found that 75 percent of Americans believed it somewhat likely or very likely that Russia or another foreign government would attempt to influence the 2020 election. Respondent interpretations of the word “influence” substantially affect how we should understand this survey. If respondents interpret “influence” as “attempt to affect the outcome,” then most people should answer “very likely.” The outcome of the U.S. election impacts every country in the world, so all countries will naturally attempt to exert some influence if they can. On the other hand, many respondents will likely interpret “influence” to mean an organized attempt by a nefarious foreign government to change the outcome of the election. As committed skeptics of most surveys, we find these semantic suspicions difficult to shake when interpreting Pew’s findings. That said, some suspicions of foreign government influence on Americans are based on evidence that China and Russia have adapted Cold War‐era tactics such as “active measures” to rile up Americans on certain contentious political issues.
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Mali Tells U.N. It Will Confirm Post-Coup Election Date in December

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Mali's interim authorities will confirm a date for post-coup elections after national reform consultations in December, a representative of a U.N. Security Council delegation said after talks on Sunday. The timeline is a further sign that Mali's military leadership is likely to extend an 18-month transition to...
WORLD
cyberscoop.com

US warns that Chinese government is using 'wide variety' of methods, some illegal, to steal trade secrets

The Chinese government’s aggressive push to dominate emerging technology such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology make Beijing the “primary strategic competitor” to the U.S., the National Counterintelligence and Security Center said in a notice published Friday. The threat from the Chinese government with respect to these technologies is...
FOREIGN POLICY
WLNS

The US urges NKorea to stop missile tests and return to talks

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A senior U.S. diplomat on Sunday urged North Korea to refrain from additional missile tests and resume nuclear diplomacy, days after the North fired off its first underwater-launched ballistic missile in two years. Sung Kim, the U.S. envoy on North Korea, spoke after meeting with South Korean officials to discuss […]
U.S. POLITICS
cityxtramagazine.com

New Weapon From China Reportedly Causes Satellites To Explode

A team of scientists in China have created a device that uses explosives to destroy enemy satellites. The weapon can be inserted inside of a satellite’s exhaust nozzle, according to The South China Morning Post. A paper published about the device and obtained by SCMP says that it can detonate to create a “time-controlled, steady explosion.”
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy