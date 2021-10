Wolves captain Conor Coady was floating after their stunning 3-2 win at Aston Villa. Coady scored as Wolves scored three goals in the final 15 minutes to earn the points. He said, "I'm still out of breath to be honest! It was really, really tough. Aston Villa have spent money on top players. I thought it was quite even. We gave away sloppy goals but days like that, you don't think of that. To come back is testament to the boys. Incredible, eh?

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO