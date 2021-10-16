CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID Cases Climb, Along with Vaccinations

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe provincial government reported 312 new cases of COVID-19 Friday afternoon and four more deaths linked to the virus. Since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020, 773 Saskatchewan residents have now passed away. Of the new cases that were reported, 93 were those under the age...

lorketchem
7d ago

Doesn’t make sense….if this shot is the answer and apparently vaccinations are increasing….then WHY the rise in Covid cases???

Darren Parker
6d ago

Look at the graphs the more that are vaccinated the more cases and deaths. The vaccine does not protect from transmitting the virus in fact it is the perfect host in allowing covid to find ways to mutate and invade better. As far as if it protects against severe illness and death we really can't tell from the very start of all this state and Federal Goverments have been shuffling the numbers around to what they want people to think. and not what they really are .A close friend of mine died a little less then a year ago. Died on the scene in a motorcycle accident he had covid about 2 months before and was healthy. The death certificate states died of covid. Im sure that's not the only death that's been falsely issued.

Amanda Hugnkis
7d ago

Strange symbiosis between the increase in vaccination and the rise in infection rates🤔

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
