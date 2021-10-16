CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHA Staff Submit Vaccination Status Declarations

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe majority of employees with the Saskatchewan Health Authority have submitted their vaccination status declarations as the deadline has passed. The declarations are part of the phased-in approach adopted by...

Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Veteran, 87, who'd had his booster shot caught COVID and died of a bleeding colon in isolation. Transfer from rural health center to larger hospital was delayed because its beds were filled with unvaccinated patients

A vaccinated veteran who'd had his booster shot caught CVODI and died of a bleeding colon after after he was delayed in being transferred from a rural health center to larger hospital because its beds were filled with unvaccinated patients. Bob Cameron, 87, passed away just after 6pm on Wednesday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Chicago

More Than A Third Of CPD Staff Missed Vaccine Reporting Deadline; City Could Begin Placing Employees On ‘No Pay’ Status Today

CHICAGO (CBS) — More than two days after a deadline to notify their bosses of their vaccination status, more than a third of the city’s police force and more than a quarter of the Fire Department have yet to comply with the city’s vaccine mandate, and newly released data shows only a little more than half of Chicago Police Department staff has told City Hall they’re fully vaccinated. Friday night was the deadline for all city workers to officially report their vaccination status, or face the prospect of being placed on “no pay” status. The Lightfoot administration also has threatened to...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Los Angeles

NYC announces new vaccine mandate

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all municipal workers -- a move that is likely to escalate tensions with unions and employees that have been resistant. Nearly 150,000 of the city's workers -- teachers and school staff -- had already been...
LABOR ISSUES
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle Surpasses 94% of Employees Vaccinated with over 99% Submitting Forms

Seattle (October 19, 2021) – More than 94% of City of Seattle employees are now vaccinated with less than 1% declining to submit verification or an exemption request. “Seattle has the lowest cases, hospitalizations, and deaths of every major city while having one of the highest vaccinations rate because we have followed the science and advice of public health officials. Vaccines keep our children, colleagues, and community safe,” said Mayor Durkan. “Over the last 20 months, our city employees and first responder have been on the frontlines of helping our residents get through the pandemic, and they continue to step up to keep Seattle safe and healthy.”
SEATTLE, WA
Chicago Tribune

Illinois hospital systems losing hundreds of workers because of COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Some Illinois hospital systems are losing hundreds of employees as deadlines loom for health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines — even as most workers have agreed to get the shots. Gov. J.B. Pritzker set a deadline of Sept. 19 for all Illinois health care workers to get their first shots, with their second shots due within 30 days, which would have been Oct. 19, at the latest. Those who ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland directs doctors, pharmacists to follow expanded rules for coronavirus vaccine boosters

Maryland health officials and pharmacies say they’re prepared to follow new federal approvals for coronavirus vaccines that will allow more people to get booster shots. Under the new approvals, anyone who received the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines can get a booster shot after six months if they are 65 or older or if they are 18 and older living in long-term care settings, ...
MARYLAND STATE
cbslocal.com

Maryland Updates Data On Staff Vaccinations At Nursing Homes

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Seventeen nursing homes or congregate living facilities have 100% of staffers with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while nearly 100 other facilities across the state have reached a rate of 91% or better, according to new data released by the Maryland Department of Health on Monday.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Long Beach Press-Telegram

LAUSD stands firm on staff vaccine mandate

Los Angeles Unified School District employees who don’t receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Friday won’t be allowed to return to campus on Monday, a district official said during the Tuesday, Oct. 12, school board meeting, where he also urged patience as schools work through staffing issues next week.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
cannonbeachgazette.com

CMH releases final staff vaccination numbers

Columbia Memorial Hospital (CMH) is pleased to announce that it will be fully compliant with the Oregon Health Authority’s vaccination mandate. The Oregon Health Authority requires all healthcare workers and K-12 school employees and volunteers to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18, unless they have an approved medical or religious exception.
HEALTH
Urban Milwaukee

Hospitals Expect to Lose Staff Over Vaccine Mandates

As deadlines loom for many health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, health systems in Wisconsin are poring over exemption requests and trying to convince employees to get the shot before missed deadlines lead to dismissal. At Bellin Health in Green Bay, there were protests this August shortly after...
MILWAUKEE, WI
thelakewoodscoop.com

Submitted: Covid-19 Vaccine Religious Exemption Request Form

Attached is a ‘Religious Exemption from Vaccine Request’ as a public service. Many corporations in the United States are imposing a Vaccine Mandate as a new condition of employment. Many people have legitimate concerns and reservations about getting the vaccine. Some employers do allow for a Religious or Medical exemption....
PUBLIC HEALTH
GovExec.com

Coronavirus Roundup: Vaccine Rule Submitted to White House; 60% of TSA's Workforce Is Vaccinated

Daniel Glad, director of the Procurement Collusion Strike Force at the Justice Department, spoke at an American Bar Association event on Wednesday about the importance of his work to combat antitrust and procurement crimes, especially during the pandemic. In addition to the billions of dollars the federal government spends on contracts each year, “when you factor in the additional CARES Act funding to address the COVID-19 public health crisis and the support for economic recovery, the numbers spike,” Glad said. “Grant funding, in particular, has increased exponentially due to the COVID-19 pandemic...Losing even a fraction of this money to anti-competitive or collusive criminal conduct is incredibly costly.”
U.S. POLITICS
websterjournal.com

Brief: Student vaccination status

Overall, 72% of students have received an exemption or submitted proof of vaccination to Webster University. On Sept. 28, an update regarding Webster University’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement for students appeared at the top of the Office of Student Affairs’ Newsletter. John Buck, dean of students, signed the message. In the...
EDUCATION
evanstonnow.com

City to require staff to be vaccinated or tested

The City of Evanston Monday announced a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for city staff effective Nov. 15. The policy will apply to all staff, including seasonal and part-time workers, as well as contractors, volunteers and interns. It will require those affected to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or to provide...
EVANSTON, IL
Watauga Democrat

App State employees now required to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination

BOONE — All Appalachian State University employees are now required to upload a copy of their vaccine card stating Oct. 18. Employees have until Oct. 29 to upload their vaccine card or COVID-19 vaccination record that shows the date they received their second dose of a two dose vaccine or one dose of a single dose vaccine. If proof is not submitted, they must submit lab results of a COVID-19 test each week. Previously, university employees had to attest — say “yes” or “no” — to whether they were vaccinated or not. Students have already had to show proof of vaccination.
BOONE, NC

