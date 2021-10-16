SHA Staff Submit Vaccination Status Declarations

Seattle (October 19, 2021) – More than 94% of City of Seattle employees are now vaccinated with less than 1% declining to submit verification or an exemption request. “Seattle has the lowest cases, hospitalizations, and deaths of every major city while having one of the highest vaccinations rate because we have followed the science and advice of public health officials. Vaccines keep our children, colleagues, and community safe,” said Mayor Durkan. “Over the last 20 months, our city employees and first responder have been on the frontlines of helping our residents get through the pandemic, and they continue to step up to keep Seattle safe and healthy.”

