CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Tiny Desk Contest

NPR
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZ THE AUTHOR: (Rapping) Bleed - hold your head down when you outside. Bleed - mama never let you on the South Side. Bleed - living in the valley of the outcry. Bleed - belly of the beast, here he outcries. Bleed... SIMON: Powerful words from Zavier Thompson, also...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
knpr

Yasmin Williams: Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Yasmin Williams doesn't need much scenery to...
MUSIC
Daily Orange

Student musicians play acoustic songs at ‘Tiny Desk’ concert in Bird Library

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Hosting a concert in a library may seem counterintuitive, but senior Jackson Siporin knows how to pull it off. Siporin’s inaugural Tiny Desk Cuse concert featuring singer-songwriter Erin Manion took place in the Peter Graham Scholarly Commons on the first floor of Bird Library on Thursday evening.
SYRACUSE, NY
NPR

Jagged Little Pill: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Jagged Little Pill, the Broadway musical based...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Simon
at40.com

Camila Cabello Gets Sultry In Her NPR 'Tiny Desk' Concert

Camila Cabello may have been battling a "tiny sinus infection," but her NPR Music "Tiny Desk" concert delivered her biggest hits and sultry vocals. Singing "Havana," "Real Friends," "Señorita," "Don't Go Yet," and "La Buena Vida," Cabello's performance closes out the "Tiny Desk" Hispanic Heritage Month celebration. Cabello refused to...
CELEBRITIES
myneworleans.com

Cha Wa’s Tiny Desk Concert Live From Preservation Hall

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – When the members of Cha Wa were invited to take over NPR’s remote Tiny Desk, they knew they needed to bring it into the heart of New Orleans’ rich musical heritage to a “hallowed space for Black American music,” as Bob Boilen put it in his introduction: Preservation Hall. It was only fitting, as Cha Wa are the true embodiment of New Orleans street culture; a collective which includes lifelong members of the city’s centuries-old Black Masking traditions – including Joseph Boudreaux of the Mardi Gras Indians and Aurélien Barnes of the The North Side Skull & Bone Gang – along with many of the top musicians from NOLA’s world-renowned Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs and Second Line brass bands. Together, Cha Wa keep these storied legacies in Black American music alive on the national stage with modern influences from New Orleans funk, R&B, hip-hop, rock and soul.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NPR

Nick Offerman's 5 Favorite Tiny Desk Concerts

For Tiny Desk Playlists, we ask musicians, creators and folks we admire to choose the Tiny Desk concerts they've come to love. For this edition, we asked actor, humorist and author Nick Offerman to pick his favorites. Nick Offerman has a natural talent for making us laugh, listen, cry, think...
MUSIC
NPR

Nick Offerman on why he finds solace in the outdoors

SIMON: (Laughter). Please don't talk about our producer that way. SIMON: You have made a point of getting out in the wilderness. I mean, a lot of people do without it. OFFERMAN: I grew up in a small town, and that was kind of my pastime - was riding my bike to the creek and going fishing with my family and building a treehouse. And I guess I never got out of the habit. I need to get out and look at the creek or look at some trees to keep myself from being affected by Los Angeles traffic or too much looking at my iPhone.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edm Music#Npr Music#Desks
kiss951.com

Kelly Clarkson Causes A Stir In Black Zipper Dress

Kelly Clarkson caused a stir when she posted a picture of herself via Instagram on the set of The Voice in a short black dress with a big silver zipper. Fans immediately started to comment on her look. Most fans said she looked “beautiful” and called her “gorgeous,” but one...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
rolling out

R&B statesmen Tommy DeBarge of Switch dies

R&B elder statesman Tommy DeBarge passed away on Oct. 21 after a lengthy battle with liver and kidney disease. DeBarge was hospitalized several weeks ago before succumbing to his illnesses. DeBarge suffered from liver and kidney disease over the years, but recently took a turn for the worse, a family member told TMZ. He was hospitalized for weeks and died in the hospital Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Paloma Mami Floats Through Space in ‘Cosas de la Vida’ Video

Paloma Mami has dropped a new song called “Cosas de le Vida.” It’s the first single from the Chilean American singer’s upcoming second LP, further capitalizing on one of international pop’s fastest rising careers. Paloma co-directed the video to the ballad, in which she awakens in a futuristic spaceship where she paints alone, takes in the stars, and dreams of visits to other worlds where it looks like love is just out of reach. Paloma Mami released her debut album, Sueños de Dali, in March, and she’s nominated for Best New Artist at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards, which take place next month. She...
MUSIC
victoriatx.org

Tiny Tunes

A Tiny Tunes utilizes what music therapists know about young children development and musical responses to provide a quality program that supports children's development levels. Note: This will take place of both story times this day.
VICTORIA, TX
The Independent

The War on Drugs: ‘Springsteen gets a kick out of my son being named Bruce’

Naming a child can be a taxing task for any new parents, but for Adam Granduciel and his partner, the actor Krysten Ritter, one name for a boy stood out as a clear frontrunner. In 2018, the year before their son was born, the couple met Bruce Springsteen backstage at one of his theatre shows on Broadway. Springsteen is a longstanding hero of Granduciel’s, and a noted influence on the epic, road-trip-ready rock music he makes with his band The War on Drugs. No surprise then that Granduciel and Ritter decided to name their child Bruce, or that The Boss...
MUSIC
@JohnLocke

YouTube’s Attempt to Protect Biden Backfires

Andrea Widburg writes for the American Thinker about a social media giant’s hamhanded attempt to limit political speech. Bryson Gray, a rapper and Trump supporter, recorded a rap song called “Let’s Go Brandon” (not to be confused with Loza Alexander’s hip-hop chart-topping “Let’s Go Brandon” song). Gray’s song was doing well on the charts so, two days ago, YouTube figured out a way to remove it. It claimed that the song contains medical misinformation. Aside from being untrue, YouTube managed to take the song from being well-ish-known and turned it into a massive hit. Talk about a censorship fail.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy