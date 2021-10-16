Tiny Desk Contest

SIMON: (Laughter). Please don't talk about our producer that way. SIMON: You have made a point of getting out in the wilderness. I mean, a lot of people do without it. OFFERMAN: I grew up in a small town, and that was kind of my pastime - was riding my bike to the creek and going fishing with my family and building a treehouse. And I guess I never got out of the habit. I need to get out and look at the creek or look at some trees to keep myself from being affected by Los Angeles traffic or too much looking at my iPhone.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO