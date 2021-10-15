CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

2 tigers test positive for COVID at Denver Zoo

By CNN Newssource
KRDO
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (KCNC) — Two tigers have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Denver Zoo. They are the first animals known to have the virus at the zoo. Zookeepers noticed Yuri and Nikita, who are both 11-year-old Amur tigers, coughing and sneezing and acting in a lethargic manner. The tigers...

krdo.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTOP

National Zoo lions and tigers on the road to COVID recovery

It’s the cat’s meow: Lions and tigers (but not bears, oh my) are recovering from their COVID-19 infections at the National Zoo. The zoo said the animals are “behaving, eating and drinking normally.”. Zoo officials have also started doling out vaccines to eligible critters. “All seven orangutans, one western lowland...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Denver, CO
Pets & Animals
Denver, CO
Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
ksal.com

Zoo Tiger Cubs Relocating

The first tiger cubs born at Rolling Hills Zoo will be relocating to new homes in the next few weeks. According to the zoo, Sasha will be moving to Bramble Zoo in Watertown, South Dakota, while Nadya is going to Dakota Zoo in Bismark, North Dakota. Now two years old, separation from the family unit naturally occurs in the wild at their age.
WATERTOWN, SD
indianapublicmedia.org

Indianapolis Zoo's African lions test positive for Delta variant of COVID-19

Three African lions at the Indianapolis Zoo are recovering after testing positive for the Delta variant of COVID-19 last week. The zoo said the lions were tested when the two females, Zuri and Sukari, presented with respiratory and digestive symptoms. The male, Enzi, has been asymptomatic. The lions were taken off exhibit and started on treatment immediately. According to the zoo, the two young lions are doing well. The older female, Zuri, is being treated for respiratory symptoms.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
US News and World Report

Tiger at Sioux Falls Zoo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A tiger at a Sioux Falls zoo has contracted COVID-19. KELO-TV reported that officials at the Great Plains Zoo say Keesa tested positive for the virus. Staff noticed Keesa was coughing and acting lethargic during the first week of October. The source of Keesa’s infection is unknown.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS Denver

Colorado Parks And Wildlife Manager Dies Of COVID Complications

(CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife said goodbye to one of their own on Friday. Pueblo Area Wildlife Manager Mike Trujillo died last Saturday and his funeral service was held on Friday. Mike Trujillo (credit: CPW) CPW says Trujillo was a dedicated public servant who spent 31 years conserving wildlife and serving the people of Colorado. Today @COParksWildlife is saying goodbye to our beloved colleague, Pueblo Area Wildlife Manager Mike Trujillo who died Saturday. He spent 31 years with CPW conserving wildlife and serving the people of Colorado. We will miss this dedicated public servant. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/8Z0J1BixpO — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) October 22, 2021 A GoFundMe page says the loving husband, father and proud grandfather passed away from COVID complications. The page asks for donations that will help his family with funeral and medical expenses. You can make a donation here.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Zoo#Tiger#Kcnc#Zoetis#Senior Vp Life Sciences#The Denver Zoo
outtherecolorado.com

Colorado animal shelter 'filled to level it hasn’t seen in a decade'

The Denver area Dumb Friends League (DDFL) animal shelter is 'filled to capacity' and is seeking to find homes for nearly 300 animals, according to a news release from the organization. “We know Denver is a community full of people who love pets,” said Dr. Apryl Steele, President and CEO...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital. Today we have lovely Lila! Lila is a 2-year-old pit bill who came into HSPPR as a stray with six nursing puppies. Lila’s puppies are now old enough to be on their own, and it is time for this beautiful momma to find a home of her own. Since coming in as a stray, her history is a bit of a mystery, but we have learned that Lila is 70 pounds of love. If you’re looking for a new canine companion, come meet Lila today. Her adoption is $250, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a 1-year dog license, and a microchip. She is already spayed so no more puppies for sweet Lila!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Grover is the reason why shelter pets are the best to adopt! He’s an adorable boy with the best personality and has a little bit of a history. Grover is a 2-year-old pit bull mix. His original owner is in the military and was deployed overseas. He gave Grover to a friend. In January of 2021 Grover got out and came to the shelter as a stray. He was quickly reclaimed by the friend at that time but unfortunately retuned in October to the shelter as a stray once again. Upon scanning his microchip, we learned that Grover had been rehomed yet again to a family in Denver and they changed his name to Prince. No one could get ahold of that family to reclaim him this time and after his stray period of 5 days, we put him up for adoption. Grover hasn’t been getting much attention, so we have reduced his adoption price a few times. Still, not much interest. He is such a unique looking dog and has a beautiful coat. He responds to Grover better than Prince and is very sweet natured. He’s available now for $75 and comes with a free behavior consult, vaccinations, voucher for a veterinarian exam and a microchip.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kbsi23.com

Tigers, snow leopards test positive for COVID-19 at Nebraska zoo

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The tigers and snow leopards at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo have tested positive for COVID-19. Over the weekend, animal keepers noticed symptoms in the animals consistent with the virus. Fecal samples and nasal swabs were collected and some of the animals tested positive, the zoo says.
NEBRASKA STATE
klin.com

Animals Test Positive For COVID-19 At Lincoln Children’s Zoo

Officials at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo says their Sumatran tigers and snow leopards have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. Over the weekend, animal keepers observed symptoms consistent with the virus. Fecal samples as well as nasal swab samples for great cats were collected and some tested positive....
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy