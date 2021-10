The College of Fine Arts’ School of Theater and the new student-run Vibrancy Theater will present live, staged shows in Athens for its 2021-2022 season. Beginning Oct. 28, the School of Theater will open its season with a production of Tennessee William’s Summer and Smoke at the Elizabeth Evans Baker Theater in Kantner Hall. The work is a simple love story about a somewhat puritanical Southern girl and an unpuritanical young doctor, who although attracted to the other, are driven apart over the years due to their divergent attitudes toward life. It isn’t until the end when the doctor realizes that the girl's high idealism is ultimately right, and while she is still in love with him, it turns out that neither time nor circumstances will allow the two to come together.

OHIO STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO