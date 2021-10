Joe Oberle and the Star Tribune’s Mark Craig talk Vikings this week on The Vikings Territory Breakdown Podcast about Vikings crazy win over the Panthers. The Vikings have their first winning streak of the season. They went on the road and beat the Carolina Panthers to bring their record to .500 as they head into their bye week. But like last week, we have to declare that they just barely won—with a Kirk Cousins to K.J. Osborne touchdown in overtime. And Kirk Cousins is the reason why.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO