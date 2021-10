Last week, the Seahawks star quarterback was hit in the hand, causing tendon damage and ultimately leading to surgery. Former WVU standout Geno Smith stepped in and was an immediate spark. His first drive ended with a touchdown pass to DK Metcalf and it was looking as if Seattle was going to make a run to win the game. The crowd was getting into it, chanting “Geno! Geno!” However, it was all for nothing when Tyler Lockett slipped mid-route causing a late Smith interception. Seattle lost 26-17.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO