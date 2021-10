CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – Vaccine protesters were taken out of New Hampshire’s Executive Council meeting in handcuffs Wednesday. New Hampshire’s Governor Chris Sununu is upset with protesters for the second time in a month, and he’s furious with the council for rejecting millions of dollars in COVID funds, calling the vote, “a total disservice to the constituents we serve.” Last month, the council had to call off a meeting when demonstrators got out of hand. On Wednesday, protesters packed the meeting, holding anti-vaccine signs. Police arrested nine demonstrators after they were warned not to disrupt the meeting. Then, the council voted, 4-1,...

