TROY, NY — After last week’s 0-1-1 start to the season the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Men’s Hockey team will look to crack the win column with Canisius in town. Last week RPI tied Bowling Green Friday night, 2-2, and then fell 3-2 in overtime the following night. Shane Sellar and Ryan Mashie scored in Saturday’s loss and Jakub Lacka and Rory Herrman scored in Friday’s tie. Linden Marshall was in net both nights for the Engineers, making 16 saves in game one and 19 saves in game two.

TROY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO