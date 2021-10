Kindness will soon cover the halls at Crabapple Lane Elementary as generous acts add links to a special chain. In preparation for National Kindness Day on November 12, the Cardinals are learning about and demonstrating kindness. Students seen showing goodwill towards others earn a link to be added to class chains. Class chains will be joining together to complete a chain around the entire building as students are encouraged to “Be the I in Kind!” and watch kindness grow and grow!

SOCIETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO