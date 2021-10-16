CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruby Recordings Offering Artists a Haven to Thrive and Grow in the Music Industry

By tracymitchellva
thisis50.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe independent artist life can be draining and quite challenging, especially for artists just kicking off their careers when things are so competitive in the music industry. Record labels are set up to cushion things for new artists, and that’s what Ruby Recordings has done for the last six...

thisis50.com

blockclubchicago.org

Bloodshot Records Sold To Indie Investor Exceleration Music, New Owners Promise To Honor Outstanding Artist Royalties

IRVING PARK — Days after its co-founder stepped down from the company, Bloodshot Records has been purchased by an investment group led by a group of indie label veterans. Exceleration Music announced Friday it now has full operational control of Bloodshot Records and its catalogue, and promised to pay artists the outstanding royalties they are owed.
CHICAGO, IL
Washington City Paper

City Lights: Emergent Seed Helps New Artists Thrive

Hear it on the Rooftop: Emergent Seed’s winning artists’ showcase. In September, NPR named Neffy, an emerging singer-songwriter from Arlington, the 2021 Tiny Desk Contest winner. Her soulful crooning and soothing guitar strumming is reminiscent of her musical influences (such as Tracy Chapman and Adele), but her growing success as an artist has been supported by local ties. “​​I see her Tiny Desk win as a win for the region and testament to how creatively rich the D.C. metro area is,” says Adrianna Smith, the founder and executive director of Emergent Seed, a local organization that supports, spotlights, and nurtures emerging creatives in the D.C. region. To date, Emergent Seed has supported more than 60 musical artists via four rounds of grants totaling more than $20,000. With numbers like that, it’s hard to believe that the organization formed in April 2020, but that’s exactly what happened. “We’ve worked to respond quickly to the need in the local performing arts industry due to the pandemic,” Smith explains. Neffy was one of 11 winners in the first round of grants. Emergent Seed offers winners $500 to use however it is needed, mentorship, and a professionally recorded video of their winning performance in a music studio. The organization also offers runner up grants to “honorees,” who receive $150. But it’s not just the money that helps winners hone their craft and grow their audience: The mentorship from established artists, Smith says, is arguably more valuable. She believes the work of the organization is especially crucial now, as the performing arts industry has been crippled by COVID. To celebrate Emergent Seed’s artists, the organization is hosting its first official showcase of award-winning artists on Oct. 24 on the Wild Days rooftop. The event will kick off with performances from the round four grant winners before highlighting other grantees. A jam session and open mic will follow. The event begins at 5 p.m. on Oct. 24, at Eaton DC’s Wild Days rooftop, 1201 K St. NW. emergent-seed.org. Free, but registration is requested.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Los Angeles Music Producer / Record Label Owner Daniel Lin Talks Electronic Dance Music And The Future Of Music Streaming

Daniel Lin first started his music career as a DJ at college parties, throwing college shows at the University of California, Davis featuring The Chainsmokers, Alan Walker, and Gryffin. Since the age of 18, Lin has juggled various roles across the music business from event ticketing to event promoter of the world’s biggest festivals hosted by Insomniac Events.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Downtown Music Promotes Three

Downtown Music Holdings announced three key executive appointments, the first new CEO Andrew Bergman and part of the company’s shift to focus exclusively on music services. Andrew Sparkler has been promoted to chief business officer (cbo), a newly created position, from his previous role of executive vice president, business development. Brad Yuan, most recently senior vice president of operations, has been appointed chief operating officer (coo). Loredana Cacciotti is moving to Downtown Music Holdings from FUGA, a Downtown subsidiary, to assume the role of senior vice president, digital licensing & business affairs. Sparkler and Yuan will continue to report directly...
MUSIC
Person
Michael Wavves
mixonline.com

U.S. Recorded Music Revenues Grow 27%

Washington, DC (October 13, 2021)—The RIAA has released its 2021 Mid-Year Music Industry Revenue Report, which reports that recorded music revenues in the U.S. grew 27% in the first half of 2021 versus 2020, from $5.6 to $7.1 billion at retail value. The effects of Covid-19 continued to affect the...
MUSIC
kut.org

A pivot from music industry worker to music industry advocate

“Awful, terrible, wonderful, humbling,” Jeannette Gregor said, describing the year after South by Southwest was canceled in March 2020. She said she felt every emotion possible. Before the pandemic, Gregor wore many hats: She was a bartender, event coordinator, music festival production worker, screenwriter. When things first shut down in...
AUSTIN, TX
bravewords.com

The Effect Of Cryptomusic On The Music Industry

Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology is changing the way we see, appreciate, and own art. From visual art to audio, blockchain technology – and by extension, non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) – are revolutionizing art. NFT music, or what most like to call crypto music, is not new in the cryptocurrency space. But not until last year did Tokenized music start gaining the right type of media traction it deserves.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Virginia Music Artist/ Producer/Touring DJ/ Artist Manager is on the Rise, Meet DJ Standout!

DJ Standout, originally from Virginia, was interested in music from an early age and didn’t hesitate to practice it. He started playing piano lessons at seven years old, and by his 2nd year in college, the touring DJ, Music producer, artist manager, and label exec. was already making music. His profession is mostly from self-learning, but early in his career, he took instrumental classes to play the piano. DJ Standout found his style due to his hard work and passion, and this led him to experiment until he was sure of his path. His culture also plays an integral part in his sound. He listens to various musicians, including Timbaland and Pharrell, from where he draws his inspiration from. This act has made him sound different, with distinctive energy in each track he produces. The multi-talented producer has also maintained his authentic self to share his good perspectives with the audience.
VIRGINIA STATE
#Music Industry#Music Artist#The Record Company#Entertainment Industry#The Orchard#Haitian#Steevy Franch#Moeschino
ladowntownnews.com

Fender getting independent artists into recording studios

Fender Musical Instruments Corp. launched the Player Plus Studio Sessions: Powered by Fender. Amid lockdowns and social distancing, artists have been struggling for inspiration and support. Fender’s global program seeks to fulfill the creative aspirations of independent artists around the world by getting them back in the studio and providing them with the tools they need to create their musical art.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Refinery29

“I Was Told To Shut Up & Write Songs”: Black Artists On Racism In The UK Music Industry

“When I came into the industry, the first thing I was told was to change my name,” remembers Nigeria-born, Wales-raised Kima Otung. “I like my name, that's who I am, I don't want to change it. But they were so adamant, they sent me a whole list of new names that I could have. I think they saw me as this project – let's change everything about you, make you into this thing, and then you're ready to go forward. I was like, this isn't going to work.”
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Rock Music and Gambling: The Growing Connection

Music inspires everything in our lives and is ever-present in different cultures throughout the world. Good music can even go beyond the borders of language because it can communicate our thoughts even better than words. Music brings people together!. Music has inspired several forms of gaming as well. Today, when...
GAMBLING
SDSU Collegian

Music Review: Unique country artist scores hit

For over a decade, Mickey Guyton has been the only Black female artist signed to a major Nashville label. She made her proper debut in 2015 with her single “Better Than You Left Me,” which was a moderate Top 40 hit on country radio, but it wasn’t until last year when her song “Black Like Me” was released that she would find any sort of major success.
MUSIC
rolling out

R&B statesmen Tommy DeBarge of Switch dies

R&B elder statesman Tommy DeBarge passed away on Oct. 21 after a lengthy battle with liver and kidney disease. DeBarge was hospitalized several weeks ago before succumbing to his illnesses. DeBarge suffered from liver and kidney disease over the years, but recently took a turn for the worse, a family member told TMZ. He was hospitalized for weeks and died in the hospital Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The 30 greatest album covers of all time, from David Bowie, ‘Aladdin Sane’ to Patti Smith, ‘Horses’

What makes an album stand the test of time? Mostly it’s the music – songs that resonate with the listener long after the final note has played out. But it also has something to do with the art that accompanies it – whether that’s a photograph, a painting, a collage or something else altogether.The album cover is arguably less valued than it once was. Moody solo shots or images of bands slouching against brick walls have become the norm (thanks Ramones), or else artists go for plain covers with their name in block letters, in the belief that simple is...
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Q&A with Musician David Revuelta about Inspiration

Where does Madrid’s favorite young musician get his inspiration? We caught up with him between performances to find out. David Revuelta is the 20-year-old musician that Madrid has been whispering about for the last few months. This lockdown success became an inspiration to millions when he decided to publish some of the songs he had worked on in his bedroom. From an early age, David uses a blend of soft beats, rhythmic sounds, and sampled tunes to create some of the most innovative music from the continent in decades.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Meet Baby Breeze, Charleston, South Carolina Native Making Waves In The Music Industry

Baby Breeze who’s real name is Stephen Jenkins is one of the biggest producers out of Charleston, South Carolina. His passion for music started at the tender age of 8. Baby Breeze started composing beats and fell in love with producing. He is known for remaking songs, crafting, and pairing up classic beats with recording artists. Being a musician, producer and music mentor, Baby Breeze has also worked closely with a lot of notable musicians in the music industry. Making beats for artist like BRS Kash, Mulatto ,Black Circle Family, Funny Mike, Saucy Santana, Rowdy Rebel, Badda Td, Sauce Walka, Peso Peso, Rubber Band OG, Trap Commander, Waka Flacka Flame and many more. Baby Breeze does not want his career to be a “one hit wonder” type of career so he is always working on perfecting his craft and networking. Using YouTube to his advantage to land placements and connect with artist, Baby Breeze is definitely a force to be reckoned with. He plans on releasing a beat tape Called “5G,” a compilation project featuring various artist and more placements with popular musicians in the near future.
CHARLESTON, SC
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Seann William Scott?

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Seann William Scott made a huge name for himself as one of the stars of the American Pie film franchise. His character, Steve Stifler, is arguably one of the most memorable of the era and he has carved out a special place in pop culture history. Throughout the mid-2000s, Seann continued to appear in some pretty popular comedies, but by the time the 2010s rolled around he had started to fade from the spotlight. In the years since he played Stifler, lots of people have wondered what Seann is up to. The good news is that he’s still around and you’ll probably be seeing him much sooner than you think. Keep reading to find out what happened to Seann William Scott.
CELEBRITIES
thisis50.com

Signed Musician Hanna Shanar (Hanzo) Drops Homeostasis and Gets Thousands of Streams

Musical artist “Hanzo” real name Hanna Shanar, has finally divulged in the music industry by releasing his own EP. Hanzo, who is the CEO of record label Rap Group Management, released his own music on all platforms. Born on August 8 1998 in Houston, Texas, Hanna Shanar is a multifaceted musical artist and CEO of record label Rap Group Management. Hanna also has a variety of other accomplishments and accolades for academics and scholarly work.
HOUSTON, TX
thisis50.com

Missing-Nin Shows His Promise On “Moody”

Hailing from the Midwest city of Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a promising artist who goes by Stephen Umehea or better known as Missing-Nin. Missing-Nin found his passion and love for music early as a kid and has only expanded on that passion throughout his life. He played multiple instruments growing up, learned hip hop in high school, and later was exposed to FL Studio, all molding his ability to compose beats and make songs. Among the many songs the hip hop/rap artist has released lately, his head bobbing single “Moody” stands out. The single is out now on Spotify and other streaming platforms.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS

