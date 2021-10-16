Dylan Cage – Y U Mad (Video

Dustin Gill, better known as Drawn To The Sky, grew up in a tiny town in the remote countryside of southern Minnesota and knows what it’s like to break off from his roots and pursue his ambitions. Music has always been a major part of his life for as long as he can remember, and he has always known that a full-time career in music was meant for him, despite the different routes he attempted to go down at first. Drawn To The Sky can play the guitar, sing, and produce, so there’s nothing he can’t do, and his diverse skill set has helped him succeed as an artist thus far. He recently released a new track named “Dopamine Death Dream,” and it is a must-listen.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO