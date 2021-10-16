CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Dylan Cage – Y U Mad (Video

By tracymitchellva
thisis50.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDylan Cage is back with a new video off his latest project “Cage...

thisis50.com

Comments / 0

Related
thisis50.com

Artist Drawn To The Sky Releases New Single “Dopamine Death Dream”

Dustin Gill, better known as Drawn To The Sky, grew up in a tiny town in the remote countryside of southern Minnesota and knows what it’s like to break off from his roots and pursue his ambitions. Music has always been a major part of his life for as long as he can remember, and he has always known that a full-time career in music was meant for him, despite the different routes he attempted to go down at first. Drawn To The Sky can play the guitar, sing, and produce, so there’s nothing he can’t do, and his diverse skill set has helped him succeed as an artist thus far. He recently released a new track named “Dopamine Death Dream,” and it is a must-listen.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Day1OT’s Music Video For “Bentley” ft Lil Baby Continues to Pull in Views

Born and raised in Inkster, Michigan, Day1OT is a rising artist looking to cement his place in the hip-hop music industry. Coming from nothing and always working hard for his achievements, Day1OT is more determined than ever to earn his place as one of the top artists in the game. He has put in endless amounts of hard work throughout his career, and it is beginning to pay off. His skills and unique way of making music have gained him attention from some of the biggest artists in the game and landed him a song with Lil Baby titled “Bentley.”
INKSTER, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U Mad#Social Media
thisis50.com

How Artist Mu Diamonds Overcame His Hardships to Dominate the Northeast Music Scene

By now, everybody knows how difficult life can be, but it is up to them whether they decide to get up and push on or stay down. For Andre Yarbrough, there was no doubt that he would continue to persevere. Even when he was placed in a wheelchair and people had abandoned him, Andre decided to carry on, building a new life for himself as a musician under the name Mu Diamonds. Today, he is proud to say that he made it, running his own label Dynesty Entertainment and producing music.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Be at peace and rest easy when you listen to the newest release of Amr Samaha, “Rest”

“Rest” has outperformed all expectations by breaking streaming records on all platforms. Because of this song, Amr Samaha’s name has become well-known, and his career has taken off. Amr’s latest EP was released in 2021 and had three songs: “Running,” “Rest,” and “Reckless.” The EP’s tracks are all so well-balanced...
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Dibiasi X Ransom – Phone Jumping (Music Video)

Two Jersey City rap heavyweights teamed up for a classic collaboration. Dibiasi and Ransom tag teamed the Big Jack produced song “Phone Jumping.” This song is off the new album by Dibiasi titled “GODfidence.” The soulful sounding beat find both Ransom and Dibiasi throwing lyrical jabs. “Da load that he sent me is worth a quarter mil / but I had thoughts of quitting if I woulda caught a deal, 2mor I got court forreal,” Dibiasi raps. The video was released today, check it out below.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
thisis50.com

Exclusive Interview: Rising Artist DeeVine

DeeVine Releases new single “Put My Momma in a House” produced by Davis Chris. DeeVine is back with this hard hitting southern anthem for fans to enjoy. This comes after her most recent release “Sweet” she dropped previously. DeeVine speaks on ambition and grinding hard for what you want in life. She understands that her hard work will one day allow her to buy her mom a house! This is a goal millions of people share in wanting to repay their mothers for all the love and sacrifice.Listen to this new club banger now!
THEATER & DANCE
thisis50.com

Meet Remiray a Cameroonian/Canadian afrobeats Singer

Ndam Remi Nde, born on August 14, 1990, in Bamenda, Cameroon, is better known by his stage name Remiray. He is a talented recording artist, songwriter, and performer, who has, deservedly, become known around Toronto as one of the best Afro-beats, and Afro-fusion sensations to watch out for. Remiray is a Cameroonian at heart but currently resides in Toronto, Canada.
WORLD
thisis50.com

The Vujà Dé Releases Anticipated Project ‘All My Reason’

New Dallas recording artist The Vujà Dé shares his anticipated Alternative album All My Reason, which follows his 2020 debut, Dive In, that spawned the buzzworthy song “Backseat.”. For his second offering, The Vujà Dé and his Alternative R&B-meets-Funk sound switch to a more familiar Hip Hop approach to show...
MUSIC
thisis50.com

IAMROMEO is Gearing up to be a Household Name with Promising Music Career

IAMROMEO is a young artist hailing from Detroit, Michigan with passion and vigor for music. He already has gained attention with his single titled “Type of Girl” which has peaked at #70 on the iTunes charts with the visual premiering on BET Jams and CW Network Predicted Platinum 10 countdown video show.
DETROIT, MI
thisis50.com

Johnny LuGautti ft. Euro Gotit – “Early” (Official Video)

North Carolina’s Johnny LuGautti and his latest single “Ten Toes” is spreading like wildfire across social media right now. Today, with Cash Money’s Euro Gotit, he releases the new visual for the collaboration “Early.” In the video, the two show off their lavish lifestyle while still in the streets where they are well-respected. LuGautti and Gotit’s chemistry is undeniable with infectious raps and melodies about loyalty, power, money and being fresh.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Seno Shares the Challenges He Faced on His Journey to Music Success

The music industry is generally one of the most challenging sectors to break into. There are so many bottlenecks and obstacles that can derail or block an artist’s success in the field. It’s estimated that a large percentage of musicians spend years working on their brands to find their identity. You have the talent or possess all the relevant skills, but you still need the extra determination and resilience to overcome all the obstacles that may come your way.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Tyler Trappy Is “Mr. Magoo” In Latest Single

Rising Florida rap artist Tyler Trappy is back at it again with his latest single Mr. Magoo. The eclectic & controversial artist is back after taking a break from music. The new song comes on the heels of songs Dogged Out, You A fool, & Handsome released earlier this year. Tyler Trappy has made a huge impact as a gifted music artist throughout their career so far. We recently caught up with Tyler Trappy and asked him a few questions:
MUSIC
thisis50.com

“All about me” expresses Nathan Sanahuja through music

Nathan Sanahuja took the world by storm with his look. His new single “All About Me” marks his official debut in the music industry. The song has received great feedback from fans. It demonstrates Nathan’s musical development. We’re looking forward to more amazing hits from him. Nathan Sanahuja is a...
MUSIC
thisis50.com

UK artist Deemun Drops new visual for “Fake Love”

Off Limit’s Records new artist Deemun is back with a vibrant visual for “Fake Love”. He has solidified himself since releasing his last record “Getting Started” which picked up a few major industry cosigns by networks like BET, Atlanta’s Euro Got It (frequent Lil Baby collaborator), The Source, and more. With over 200k streams on his last visual, this new one definitely steps up the bar. In “Fake Love”, he’s seen cruising in his G Wagon, talking about love and hate over smooth guitar laced 808 vibes. This track is definitely a banger! His lyrics reference the highs and lows of the game, and how so many people change on the road to the top. After speaking to his manager, it’s been confirmed that he’ll be dropping a few more singles while working on his next project. Stay tuned and enjoy “Fake Love” video out now! Follow Deemun on all platforms @deemunnn & @offlimitsrecords.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Samaha Studio shows you the power of desires with his new song “Aspire”

The new track “Aspire” by Samaha Studio has taken the country by storm. The song has received great feedback from listeners. This song has a huge following among partygoers. Everyone knows it’s going to be a great night as soon as this music starts playing. Samaha, a newcomer to the...
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Cking teams up with Dilz for upcoming hyped single “No Snakes”

Brisbane artist, Cking has used his musical influence to change the lives of others and readies his new single “No Snakes” featuring Dilz. Born in Palmerston North, New Zealand, Corey Baldwin would move to Brisbane, Australia at the age of 12, where he now continues to reside. With a background that often involved trouble for his actions, he found himself being kicked out of the schooling system on numerous occasions. Call it fate, or destiny, but that path led him to hold a deeper appreciation for music, finding solace in legendary geniuses like Linkin Park and Eminem. He would later adopt his childhood nickname, Cking, as his hip hop moniker while cultivating and developing his own lyrical abilities blended with Metal Rock undertones.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Flosama From Da Trap Drops New Video “Goals”

Bronx artist, Flosama From Da Trap, releases his most recent music video for “Goals.” For the block to the studio he is pretty clear about what his goals are. As he rhymes over an up-tempo beat, he talks about what inspires his goals and how determined he is to achieve them. Flow is known to make fun and catchy music that motivates the people to chase their dreams and get money. As the video unfolds, he links up with his team to discuss and plan out how they will be reaching every goal they set.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy