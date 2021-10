Michelle Young credits being a fifth-grade teacher on her ability to not give anything away about her season. In a recent interview, she told the host he did a good job trying to see if she was in love, but she wouldn’t break. Young is embarking on a journey to find love starting tonight and she has Bachelor nation’s full support. She even gave a nice word of support to former boyfriend and Bachelor, Matt James. When asked how he did on DWTS she said, “he killed it.”

